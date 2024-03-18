GIRLI Serves Electropop Mastery On Lovestruck New Single 'CRUSH ME UP'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Alt-pop sensation girli further ignites the anticipation of her forthcoming sophomore album with the release of new single 'Crush Me Up', available globally today.

The track serves as a vivid exploration of the intoxicating allure of infatuation, where someone becomes the focal point of another's world. In a lyrical homage to mindless crushes and the whirlwind of emotions that come with a new relationship, the single follows in the footsteps of heartbreak's finest contender ‘Nothing Hurts Like a Girl', girli's commendation to self-love, ‘Be With Me', and the album's title track ‘Matriarchy', an anthem of queer power.

On 'Crush Me Up',' girli captures the various stages of a crush, delving into the path leading to obsession and the profound hold another can exert over the heart. Comparing love to a drug, girli positions herself as the very substance, aspiring to be the epitome of a euphoric high in the same way her love interest is to her. The futuristic electro-pop melody enhances the sensation of being intoxicated by love, with girli's vocals riding glorious waves of synth.

Of the track, girli said: “‘A song about crushing so hard on someone it's like the image of them is playing on an infinite loop on a TV inside your head. But it's a nice kind of crush; a required one, you equally thirst for each other. It's a jump up and down in your room at a sleepover with your friends and blush red when you talk about them kinda crush. I wrote this about my girlfriend when we first met. Crush me up (like I'm a drug) and take all of me because I want all of you.”

The release also features alongside an official music video. Shot under glimmering club lights, it sees girli getting up close and personal with her crush on the dancefloor. From holding each other tenderly to revelling care-free in the moment, the visuals provide the perfect backdrop for all of the passion, intimacy and euphoric energy that the track exudes.

The new single has been taken from girli's forthcoming sophomore album, Matriarchy, to be released 17th May, 2024. The record feels like a rebirth for the celebrated, multi-faceted artist, as she further explores her sound and takes the reins with full creative control, truly cementing her place as a cult figure and ambassador for the next gen of LGBTQIA+ music.

As well as on digital streaming platforms globally, Matriarchy will be available in physical format via select retailers: on black vinyl LP, picture CD and pink cassette tape. In addition, fans can pre-order an exclusive pink marble vinyl directly from girli's website.

In celebration of the record, girli has embarked on a world headline tour, recently wrapping on a US leg which included a date at Los Angeles infamous Troubadour venue. In May and June she will hit the UK and Europe, concluding at London's iconic Heaven venue on 20th June. Tickets are on-sale now at www.girlimusic.com.

TOUR DATES

Apr 25: Brisbane, The Brightside

Apr 26: Sydney, Oxford Art Factory

Apr 27: Melbourne, The Laundry Bar

May 29: Cardiff, The Globe

May 31: Dublin, Academy 2

Jun 02: Glasgow, St Lukes

Jun 03: Leeds, The Wardrobe

Jun 04: Brighton, Patterns

Jun 06: Paris, La Maroquinerie

Jun 07: Amsterdam, Paradiso Tolhuistuin

Jun 09: Copenhagen, RUST

Jun 11: Berlin, Frannz

Jun 12: Warsaw, Hydrozagadka

Jun 14: Vienna, B72

Jun 16: Zürich, EXIL

Jun 19: Manchester, Academy 2

Jun 20: London, Heaven