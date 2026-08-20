GIRLHOOD Releases New Single "LEMON AID" Ahead of Fourth Album

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U.K. indie-pop duo GIRLHOOD are gearing up to tackle the U.S. with their fourth album (and first to be written in a room together), THIS WILL MAKE SENSE IN THE END, which will be released in October 2026 via OK! Good Records. Built around the voice and writing of singer-songwriter Natalie Holmes, the album marks a major shift in the band's creative life. After seeing her perform in support of indie darling Jesca Hoop, Girlhood founder, producer, and songwriter Christian Pinchbeck reached out, asking her to collaborate.

What began as an instinctive creative meeting became something more transformative: the return of a dynamic that felt immediate, physical and alive. After years of working remotely with friends-of-friends and guest vocalists, Girlhood suddenly felt like a band again.

The album was written during a period in Natalie's life where dating, appetite and self-understanding had begun to change shape. Reaching her thirties brought a new kind of clarity, but also a stranger kind of uncertainty: the sense that old romantic instincts no longer worked in the same way, that love could be exciting and damaging at once, and that wanting something was not the same as needing it. Her complicated relationship with food became part of that language too, folded into songs about attraction, control, hunger, sweetness, sourness, fullness and self-preservation.

Across This Will Make Sense In The End, food becomes both metaphor and setting: picnics, lemonade, breakfast, fruit, dessert, dilution and hunger all recur like clues left in plain sight. The result is a record about one relationship, but also about the wider emotional machinery around it - the rituals, appetites, performances and small private negotiations that come with trying to love someone without disappearing into them.

Musically, the album began with an experiment: taking old soul vinyl cuts and pushing them until they no longer behaved like samples. Rather than using them as nostalgic decoration, Girlhood warped, chopped and recontextualized them into new rhythms, textures and emotional landscapes. That process became the engine of the record. Songs move from sample-heavy, sunlit pop into stranger, more fractured shapes; from upbeat, beat-driven moments into sparse R&B, acoustic confessionals and cinematic emotional release.

Lead single 'Lemon Aid' captures that tension perfectly: bright, rhythmic and outwardly playful, but written from a place of exhaustion and emotional recalibration. It is a song about trying to keep moving, trying to turn pressure into sweetness, and trying to dance until the feeling either lifts or breaks.

Rooted in the small goings-on of Stroud, the Cotswold town in the UK where the album was made, This Will Make Sense In The End finds drama in the ordinary. Cafés, takeaways, parks, shopfronts, weather, conversations and quiet domestic details become part of the record's emotional geography. It is British not through grand gestures, but through lived-in specifics: a grey afternoon, a familiar street, a half-joke that lands too close to the truth.

For Girlhood, the album also carries a longer story. Natalie has been releasing music since she was 20, while Girlhood's own debut was written collaboratively before vocalist Tiece left on the day of the album's release. Since then, the project continued through remote collaborations and borrowed voices. This Will Make Sense In The End feels like a reassembly: not a return to the past, exactly, but a rediscovery of what happens when two people are in the same room, following an idea wherever it wants to go.

The result is Girlhood's most intimate and fully realized record yet: sample-based pop with soul in its bloodstream, rooted in the everyday and written with the hindsight of someone still working out what it all meant.

Girlhood is Natalie Holmes and Christian Pinchbeck. 'Lemon Aid' is available now.

Tracklisting

1. Picnic

2. Lemon Aid

3. Cracked

4. Badidea

5. It Could Be Worse

6. Shiny

7. Skin

8. Bathtub

9. I was Born Hungry Blessed or Cursed

10. Cheers To Love

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