GIRL IN THE YEAR ABOVE Release New Single 'WET PAINT'

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Girl In The Year Above released their new single 'Wet Paint' on Tuesday 22nd September. It is the first single the band have released since their signing to Transgressive Records, which was announced the day before. The new single is accompanied by a music video.

On 'Wet Paint,' Girl In The Year Above fuse a celtic sound with melodic guitar hooks, driving piano lines and frontwoman Jennifer Ball's vocals. The music video was directed by Dylan Friese-Greene.

Speaking about the new single, Girl In The Year Above said: 'Through writing the lyrics of Wet Paint together - Jen and Jeanie soon realised how painfully relatable this topic is, yet so rarely talked about. The song's story starts lightly to draw the listener in until you gradually realise it is about consent. With a heavy topic it was important to us that the track still felt bright and powerful. We hope it mimics the likeness of anyone who can relate to the track - in the sense that you are bright and powerful no matter what. We would love for this track to bring joy and defiance, feel free to shout/dance/laugh/weep etc.'

'Wet Paint' is the fourth song to come from Girl In The Year Above following their debut, a cover of Massive Attack's 'Teardrop' which featured in Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man. The band's Robert Del Naja described their version as 'the most sublime, beautiful interpretation of that song that anyone has ever done.'

This was followed by their original singles 'Mama, My Heart Is Achin'' and 'Ode To The Glory Days', which were released in March and May of this year respectively.

Next month, Girl In The Year Above will embark on their biggest UK and Ireland headline tour to date, which will see them play at London's Village Underground on Tuesday 13th October as well as dates in Bristol, Liverpool, Glasgow, Newcastle, Birmingham, and Leeds, to name a few.

Following their debut release in March of this year, Girl In The Year Above have been featured and supported by the likes of Rolling Stone UK, Dork, NME, BBC Radio 1, BBC 6Music, BBC Radio 2, and Radio X, to name just a few.

Girl In The Year Above Tour Dates

11th October - The Bodega, Nottingham

12th October - Exchange, Bristol

13th October - Village Underground, London

14th October - Hope & Ruin, Brighton - SOLD OUT

16th October - Arts Club Loft, Liverpool

17th October - NBHD Festival

18th October - King Tuts Wah Wah Hut, Glasgow

19th October - Cluny 2, Newcastle

20th October - Hare and Hounds, Birmingham

22th October - Headrow House, Leeds - SOLD OUT

25th October - Whelan's, Dublin

Photo Credit: , Sophia French - DOWNLOAD HIGH-RES



Photo Credit: , Sophia French - DOWNLOAD HIGH-RES

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