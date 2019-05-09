GIN BLOSSOMS Announce New Round of Tour Dates

May. 9, 2019  

GIN BLOSSOMS Announce New Round of Tour Dates

GIN BLOSSOMS, one of the top alt-rock groups of the '90s, have announced a new round of "NewMiserable Experience Live" shows, from June 26 in Sacramento, CA through August 23 in Seattle, WA as part of their busy 2019 touring itinerary (*dates below).

The band--Robin Wilson (lead vocals & guitar), Jesse Valenzuela (vocals & guitar), Scott Johnson(guitar) and Bill Leen (bass)--will perform their multi-platinum album from front-to-back in celebration of its recent 25th anniversary, digging deep into such songs as "Hey Jealousy," "Found About You" and"Allison Road." GIN BLOSSOMS recently filmed their February 22 House of Blues in Chicago show for a commemorative "New Miserable Experience Live" DVD/CD 2 disc set (fall release date TBA).

At these dates, the band will also play songs from their whole body of work, including material from 2018's critically acclaimed album MIXED REALITY (produced and mixed by Don Dixon and recorded by Mitch Easter), which is highlighted by such singles/videos as "Break," "Face The Dark" and "Wonder." The band's blend of introspective lyrics, ringing guitars and finely etched melodies is as strong as ever throughout the album.

Various pre-sales are available, and the band has VIP packages available that includes a ticket, early entry into the venue, and a private acoustic performance by the band. Details for VIP packages are here.

Meanwhile, GIN BLOSSOMS will be out on the road as special guests of Collective Soul this summer. In addition to the initial 15-show tour announce, another 11 shows have been added beginning in August.. GIN BLOSSOMS will also be playing solo shows and various festivals this summer.

"The band is playing great, everybody's getting along," Robin Wilson told the Houston Chronicle in a March 6 story by Andrew Dansby headlined "Gin Blossoms Blooming Again." "At my age, 30 years later, to be able to play this record [New Miserable Experience] and have people treat it like a big part of the songbook for our generation, it's special. It's nothing I could've predicted. It's been a celebration, and it's been cathartic."

While in NYC earlier this year for a sold-out show at Bowery Ballroom (February 11), the band stopped by the Paste Studio to film an acoustic session which included their version of Radiohead's "Fake Plastic Trees."

The full GIN BLOSSOMS' itinerary is below:

DATE

LOCATION

VENUE

Gin Blossoms solo and festival dates

Sat

5/11

Yaphank, NY

Mayday Music Festival 2019

Fri

6/19

Batavia, NY

Batavia Downs Gaming and Hotel

Sun

6/23

Ojai, CA

Libbey Bowl

Sat

8/3

Johnstown, PA

Ameriserv Flood City Music Festival

with Collective Soul for "Now's The Time Tour"

Sat

5/25

Atlantic City, NJ

Sound Waves @ Hard Rock Atlantic City

Sun

5/26

Oxon Hill, MD

MGM National Harbor

Tue

5/28

Simpsonville, SC

CCNB Amphitheatre at Heritage Park

Wed

5/29

Greensboro, NC

White Oak Amphitheatre at Greensboro Coliseum Complex

Fri

5/31

Baltimore, MD

Pier 6 Pavilion

*Sat

6/1

Springfield, MA

MGM Springfield

Tue

6/4

Morristown, NJ

Mayo Performing Arts Center

Wed

6/5

Glen Allen, VA

Innsbrook After Hours

Fri

6/7

Bethlehem, PA

Sands Bethlehem Event Center

Sat

6/8

Hampton Beach, NH

Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom

Sun

6/9

East Providence, RI

Bold Point Park

Tue

6/11

Northfield, OH

MGM Northfield Park - Center Stage

Thu

6/13

Huber Heights, OH

Rose Music Center at The Heights

**Fri

6/14

Mt. Pleasant, MI

Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort

Sun

6/16

Rockton, IL

Old Settler's Park ("Old Settlers Days")

Tue

8/13

Phoenix, AZ

Comercia Theatrer

Wed

8/14

San Diego, CA

Humphrey's

Thu

8/15

Costa Mesa, CA

Pacific Amphitheatre

Fri

8/16

Lancaster, CA

Antelope Valley Fairgrounds

Sat

8/24

Vancouver, BC

TBA

Sun

8/25

Ridgefield, WA

lIani Casino

Tue

8/27

Sandy, UT

Sandy City Amphitheatre

Wed

8/28

Denver, CO

The Mission Ballroom

Fri

8/30

Council Bluffs, IA

Harrah's Council Bluffs Hotel & Casino

Sat

8/31

Maryland Heights, MO

Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Sun

9/1

Irving, TX

The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

"New Miserable Experience Live" dates

Wed

6/26

Sacramento, CA

Ace of Spades

Thu

6/27

Napa, CA

The Uptown Theater

Sun

Wed

7/21

7/31

Fairfield, CT

Minneapolis, MN

The Warehouse at FTC

Varsity Theater

Thu

8/1

Milwaukee, WI

Turner Hall Ballroom

Tue

8/6

Wilmington, NC

Greenfield Lake Amphitheatre

Wed

Fri

8/7

8/9

Chattanooga, TN

Lake Charles, LA

The Signal

Golden Nugget Lake Charles - Grand Event Center

Sat

Tue

8/17

8/20

San Luis Obispo, CA

Idaho Falls, ID

Fremont Theater

Colonial Theater

Wed

8/21

Missoula, MT

The Wilma Theater

Fri

8/23

Seattle, WA

Neptune Theater


