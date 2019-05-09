GIN BLOSSOMS Announce New Round of Tour Dates

GIN BLOSSOMS, one of the top alt-rock groups of the '90s, have announced a new round of "NewMiserable Experience Live" shows, from June 26 in Sacramento, CA through August 23 in Seattle, WA as part of their busy 2019 touring itinerary (*dates below).

The band--Robin Wilson (lead vocals & guitar), Jesse Valenzuela (vocals & guitar), Scott Johnson(guitar) and Bill Leen (bass)--will perform their multi-platinum album from front-to-back in celebration of its recent 25th anniversary, digging deep into such songs as "Hey Jealousy," "Found About You" and"Allison Road." GIN BLOSSOMS recently filmed their February 22 House of Blues in Chicago show for a commemorative "New Miserable Experience Live" DVD/CD 2 disc set (fall release date TBA).

At these dates, the band will also play songs from their whole body of work, including material from 2018's critically acclaimed album MIXED REALITY (produced and mixed by Don Dixon and recorded by Mitch Easter), which is highlighted by such singles/videos as "Break," "Face The Dark" and "Wonder." The band's blend of introspective lyrics, ringing guitars and finely etched melodies is as strong as ever throughout the album.

Various pre-sales are available, and the band has VIP packages available that includes a ticket, early entry into the venue, and a private acoustic performance by the band. Details for VIP packages are here.

Meanwhile, GIN BLOSSOMS will be out on the road as special guests of Collective Soul this summer. In addition to the initial 15-show tour announce, another 11 shows have been added beginning in August.. GIN BLOSSOMS will also be playing solo shows and various festivals this summer.

"The band is playing great, everybody's getting along," Robin Wilson told the Houston Chronicle in a March 6 story by Andrew Dansby headlined "Gin Blossoms Blooming Again." "At my age, 30 years later, to be able to play this record [New Miserable Experience] and have people treat it like a big part of the songbook for our generation, it's special. It's nothing I could've predicted. It's been a celebration, and it's been cathartic."

While in NYC earlier this year for a sold-out show at Bowery Ballroom (February 11), the band stopped by the Paste Studio to film an acoustic session which included their version of Radiohead's "Fake Plastic Trees."

The full GIN BLOSSOMS' itinerary is below:

DATE LOCATION VENUE Gin Blossoms solo and festival dates Sat 5/11 Yaphank, NY Mayday Music Festival 2019 Fri 6/19 Batavia, NY Batavia Downs Gaming and Hotel Sun 6/23 Ojai, CA Libbey Bowl Sat 8/3 Johnstown, PA Ameriserv Flood City Music Festival with Collective Soul for "Now's The Time Tour" Sat 5/25 Atlantic City, NJ Sound Waves @ Hard Rock Atlantic City Sun 5/26 Oxon Hill, MD MGM National Harbor Tue 5/28 Simpsonville, SC CCNB Amphitheatre at Heritage Park Wed 5/29 Greensboro, NC White Oak Amphitheatre at Greensboro Coliseum Complex Fri 5/31 Baltimore, MD Pier 6 Pavilion *Sat 6/1 Springfield, MA MGM Springfield Tue 6/4 Morristown, NJ Mayo Performing Arts Center Wed 6/5 Glen Allen, VA Innsbrook After Hours Fri 6/7 Bethlehem, PA Sands Bethlehem Event Center Sat 6/8 Hampton Beach, NH Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom Sun 6/9 East Providence, RI Bold Point Park Tue 6/11 Northfield, OH MGM Northfield Park - Center Stage Thu 6/13 Huber Heights, OH Rose Music Center at The Heights **Fri 6/14 Mt. Pleasant, MI Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort Sun 6/16 Rockton, IL Old Settler's Park ("Old Settlers Days") Tue 8/13 Phoenix, AZ Comercia Theatrer Wed 8/14 San Diego, CA Humphrey's Thu 8/15 Costa Mesa, CA Pacific Amphitheatre Fri 8/16 Lancaster, CA Antelope Valley Fairgrounds Sat 8/24 Vancouver, BC TBA Sun 8/25 Ridgefield, WA lIani Casino Tue 8/27 Sandy, UT Sandy City Amphitheatre Wed 8/28 Denver, CO The Mission Ballroom Fri 8/30 Council Bluffs, IA Harrah's Council Bluffs Hotel & Casino Sat 8/31 Maryland Heights, MO Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre Sun 9/1 Irving, TX The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory "New Miserable Experience Live" dates Wed 6/26 Sacramento, CA Ace of Spades Thu 6/27 Napa, CA The Uptown Theater Sun Wed 7/21 7/31 Fairfield, CT Minneapolis, MN The Warehouse at FTC Varsity Theater Thu 8/1 Milwaukee, WI Turner Hall Ballroom Tue 8/6 Wilmington, NC Greenfield Lake Amphitheatre Wed Fri 8/7 8/9 Chattanooga, TN Lake Charles, LA The Signal Golden Nugget Lake Charles - Grand Event Center Sat Tue 8/17 8/20 San Luis Obispo, CA Idaho Falls, ID Fremont Theater Colonial Theater Wed 8/21 Missoula, MT The Wilma Theater Fri 8/23 Seattle, WA Neptune Theater





