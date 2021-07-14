GENESIS OWUSU Returns Today with 'Missing Molars (SWNT Deluxe)'

Genesis Owusu returns today to share Missing Molars, a five-track deluxe accompaniment to his globally acclaimed debut album, Smiling With No Teeth. Out now via House Anxiety / OURNESS, the new music is a continued fruition of songs from the SWNT writing session and opens with "The Fall." The song sees slick rhythms and synth futurism marrying Owusu's trademark falsetto, fueling a pulsing and restless energy. Watch the VERSUS / Jason Sukadana & Tanya Babic-directed video for "The Fall" HERE; listen to the ARIA-nominated, Ghanaian-Australian artist's Missing Molars HERE; and look for Genesis and his Goon Club on tour in the U.S. in January 2022 (see dates below).

As the epilogue to 2021's debut LP Smiling With No Teeth, Missing Molars reaffirms Owusu's soul-bearing narrative, an intuitively dissected and reassembled portrait of mental health, resilience and race as part of his burgeoning discography. In addition to "The Fall," Missing Molars includes new tracks "What Do I Fear" featuring a core punk aesthetic, seeing a raw and distorted guitar play in a backroom, as Owusu snarls in the forefront, before transcending into a vocoded dreamlike state; recently released single and video "Same Thing," flowing with addictive bass flicks, wobbly synths and rich production where Owusu's magnetic presence glides between effervescent harmonies, affirming raps and a poetic cross; the delicate chimes of "Fallen Branches" which sees gently crashing cymbals frame a warm and astutely unpredictable brand of funk, that further binds Owusu's mastery; and final track, "Crosses" is marred by a blistering guitar lick and affected chorus, as Genesis croons, 'everybody has a cross to bear' between fire-speed raps.

"Missing Molars is an extension of Smiling With No Teeth," notes Owusu. "A small collection of tracks from the SWNT sessions that take the already established world-building groundwork of the album, and expand that universe into new and unexplored places. These are all tracks that I felt were special in their own right and needed to be shared. This is music without boundaries." Read more about the new music via Owusu's Q&A with Cool Hunting.

"The Fall" music video was filmed at Australia's Phoenix Central Park, an innovative space for collaboration and live exchange, made in creative partnership with directing duo VERSUS (Jason Sukadana & Tanya Babic). Set amongst the unique architecture and ambience, Phoenix provides a strikingly unique backdrop for Genesis Owusu's bold and eclectic performance, taking the track's pulsing intensity to a new level. "There was a real sense of symbiosis on this project, when we first met with Kofi our ideas for the film meshed perfectly with the themes in a track he had just recorded," VERSUS co-director, Jason Sukadana says. "When Kofi is in the room, you know you are in the presence of greatness. He's truly one in a billion. His immense talent and groundbreaking vision will resound for generations," co-director Tanya Babic adds.

Smiling With No Teeth marked the first extended release since 2017's Cardrive EP, and was released in March to mass acclaim including praise from The Guardian, Teen Vogue, The Needle Drop, Line of Best Fit, and many more. Owusu next embarked on a sold-out Australian tour, and shared an intimate account of how Smiling With No Teeth came to life, releasing an in-depth look behind the LP within his Beat x Beat episode made in collaboration with Beats by Dre and directed by Riley Blakeway ("The Other Black Dog" and "Gold Chains"). Most recently, Genesis sat down with SONOS Radio Hour to discuss "the jam-heavy process of writing his album, the idea of 'catching more flies with honey than vinegar,' and breaking artistic barriers by being unafraid to fail." Listen here: https://www.mixcloud.com/sonos/radio-hour-with-genesis-owusu.

A phenomenally crafted afterword that accompanies a stellar debut album, absorb the thought-provoking finery of Missing Molars from Genesis Owusu today.

Watch the video for "The Fall" here:

Photo Credit: Byron Spencer