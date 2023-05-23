GAL PAL Share New Single 'Pleasures'

Their new album will be released on June 2.

Gal Pal have shared “Pleasures,” the lush and widescreen third single off their new album This and Other Gestures (out June 2nd).

The record is their first in 6 years, and finds the trio of Emelia Austin (she/her), Shayna Hahn (she/her) and Nico Romero (he/him) in their mid-twenties and at the height of their personal and collective power, working through gender dysphoria, personal loss, and the confusion of young adulthood.

The three frequently trade off vocal duties, and Romero leads on the deeply personal new single, explaining "My transhood was always about staying alive. What could I do and be in order to see a future for myself. Before testosterone and top surgery, simple pleasures of living, like showers, sleep, intimacy, rest, any reminder of being in a body made me feel sick. One of the first changes I noticed came when I thought, ‘wow I really look like my brothers and my dad.’

These people in my life that have represented different forms of masculinity and access to ‘manhood’, I wondered the most if they saw me, would they see me in their world, as their brother and son. Baseball’s presence in this track is for my dad and our relationship, but it also represents the triumph of winning your fight. At its end, this song is an ode to transness and in that, an ode to staying alive.” Check out the premiere at Post-Trash here.

Check out singles & videos “Angel in the Flesh,” “Mirror,” and “Takes Time,” and watch the new video for “Pleasures” below. Pre-save This and Other Gestures HERE, and pre-order cassettes from Youth Riot Records HERE.

Photo by Carly Rene Hough




