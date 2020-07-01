G Flip Shares 'Hyperfine Feat. LoveLeo'

Having quickly established himself as one of this year's most promising artists, 21-year-old LoveLeo (Leo Riley) is best known for his viral debut single "BOYFREN", which shot to #1 on Spotify's Global and US Viral Charts earlier this year. This new collaboration with G Flip arrives ahead of his debut EP, set for release later this month.

Listen below!

Originally released in May, "Hyperfine" garnered an immediate response from fans, received widespread support from media around the world including Rolling Stone, triple j, NME, and The Line Of Best Fit, and has now surpassed over 2 million streams across platforms.

"Hyperfine" marked G Flip's first release since launching her debut album About Us in 2019. Flipo's breakout single "About You" also received gold accreditation while both "Killing My Time" and "Drink Too Much" went platinum in Australia. Having sold out every Australian headline tour she's ever announced and with over 100 million streams globally, G Flip is showing no signs of slowing down.

