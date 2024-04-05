G-Eazy Releases 'Femme Fatale' With Coi Leray and Kaliii

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Multi-platinum selling superstar G-Eazy has released a brand-new single “Femme Fatale” featuring two-time GRAMMY nominated and multiplatinum artist Coi Leray and rap sensation Kaliii. Released via RCA Records, “Femme Fatale” is the first new music from the artist in over a year. Highlighting G-Eazy’s expansive musical influences, the track features a classic sample from legendary Caribbean reggae funk group 20th Century Steel Band song “Heaven and Hell Is On Earth.” The single arrives alongside an artistically styled lyric video that introduces fans to a new creative era for G-Eazy.

The globally recognized rapper debuted the song on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon performing with Coi Leray and Kaliii. Sensual and smooth in its delivery, “Femme Fatale” is a celebratory ode to women – a notion that G-Eazy emphasized by tapping powerhouse female artists Coi Leray and Kaliii to contribute their razor-sharp word-smithing. “In Femme Fatale, I really wanted to create a track that showcased two strong female voices from a unique perspective,” said G-Eazy, “this song is really about empowerment and sex positivity.”

Recently, G-Eazy’s “Lady Killers Remix” has experienced a surge of viral popularity, rising to #8 on the TikTok Billboard chart, #4 on the Shazam U.S. Chart and #7 on the Shazam Global Chart. The song has broken into the top 100 of Spotify’s Global Daily Streaming Chart, and has led to record-setting engagement and total views on Tiktok after it was posted on his account. Additionally, his hit song “Tumblr Girls” currently sits at #15 on the TikTok Billboard Chart after steadily rising on the chart for a whopping 22 weeks.