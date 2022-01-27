Future Cavemen Unveil 'Gypsy Curse' Single

Future Cavemen will continue his ascendance this Spring with the confirmation of a new EP: 'II', out 25 March 2022 via the Tough Candy imprint.

Marking a vital next step in his evolution, the Bath-based solo artist AKA Joe Tennant teases the release with its captivating lead single: "Gypsy Curse".

Shouldering a Dandy Warhols-eseque leather-clad cool and vortexing synthesisers straight out of a retro arcade game that Grandaddy would surely approve-of, "Gypsy Curse" is a bewitching alternative-rock cut that will ensnare from the moment go.

Written in a flat-share in an unassuming London estate, it would be the chance acquisition of a vintage synthesiser from a stranger on GumTree that would take "Gypsy Curse" out of its humdrum setting and transform it into something otherworldly. As Tennant says:

"Lyrically, it's partly autobiographical, part truth, part fiction... I had just purchased a vintage synth (my first synth) from a middle aged man on Gumtree - seemed like a good deal. I remember carrying it home with the bus, it was extremely bulky."

Self produced by Future Cavemen, "Gypsy Curse" was recorded, mixed and mastered by Kristofer Harris (Belle & Sebastian, Indoor Pets) at Squarehead Studios in Kent, alongside a suite of four new songs that comprise his ambitious new EP: 'II'.

Swiftly following 2021's acclaimed first outing 'I', the aptly titled 'II' finds the singer-songwriter and producer growing in stature and exploring new sonic territory. Largely written in London when the singer suddenly found himself out of his musical day-job and in search of a new creative identity, Future Cavemen remembers:

"I had just left the garage rock band I was in and was transitioning to computer recording software. I was starting to experiment with some electronic sounds, trying (unsuccessfully) to veer away from rock."

Thrashing out a new sound and identity over the course of the 8 years that followed, the music that would come to belong to the Future Cavemen name would see Tennant blurring an eclectic array of influences and sounds from across the decades; repurposing them into something mutant, beguiling and original. Taking inspiration from the catalogues of Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds to the Dandy Warhols, QOTSA to Dick Dale, while pushing himself to explore sounds and tech far beyond his comfort zone; the fruits of his toils are no-more vividly realised than in his latest collection.

From Spaghetti Western-inspired, slow-burning jams conspired in the shadows of the capital's churches at the dead of night ("Diggin"), to the venomous sting of "Poison Flower" and its dizzying fusion of dark desert-rock soul with radioactive 8-bit synths; the EP closes with The Wizard of Oz-inspired "Under Rainbows", its warped Beatles-y psychedelia taking the listener firmly out of Kansas and into a strange new world we could never have imagined.

With "Gypsy Curse" out on all streaming platforms now, standby for further news and releases from Future Cavemen in the weeks to come.

Listen to the new single here: