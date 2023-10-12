Funoon And 100 Sutton Present Underground Horns, 10/19

Experience the infectious rhythms of Underground Horns at Funoon in Brooklyn.

By: Oct. 12, 2023

Underground Horns, 10/19

100 Sutton celebrates cross cultural vibes at Brooklyn's newest music venue, Funoon, with Underground Horns, a BK-based brass band specializing in Afro-funk Latin, New Orleans grooves, and beyond.

Led by alto saxophonist Welf Dorr, originally from Munich (Germany), who moved to New York in 1995, where he played/recorded with Sonny Simmons, Frank Lacy, Sabir Mateen, Butch Morris, Kenny Wollesen, Jojo Kuo and Vernon Reid a.o. He performed in the US, Europe, Mexico, Brazil and Egypt including festivals such as Willisau (Switzerland) or Central Park SummerStage as well as places as City Hall of New York.

Underground Horns have performed internationally in Egypt, Germany and at the Tudo é Jazz festival in Brazil,;stateside at the Lowdown Hudson Blues Festival, NYC Winter Jazz Festival, Dizzy's (Jazz at Lincoln Center), and various jam band festivals, sharing the bill with Rebirth Brass Band, Big Sam's Funky Nation and B.B. King's.

Here in NYC Underground Horns makes people dance in subway stations, parks, and at their club dates at Nublu, the Blue Note and Brooklyn Bowl, among others. They also play as a marching band, namely at the spectacular NYC Village Halloween Parade. G﻿et ready for an amazing dance party with a spectacular sound system and Unique vibes. Don't miss out!

About 100 Sutton:

Brooklyn's best event venue, 100 Sutton, is an expansive loft in Greenpoint, Brooklyn, minutes from Lower Manhattan. It features a massive 350 person event loft and Meyer Sound Lab Sound System. 100 Sutton also features 4 newly built Cyclorama rooms including a green screen cyc room, as well as a private 72-seat screening room, a wrap-around bar, industrial-sized windows, skylights, exposed brick, rustic beams, and many other high-end amenities. This versatile space can be used for content production, weddings, screenings, conferences, podcasts, and more. Book your event with us and you will receive a dedicated specialist to help finalize all the details including vendor suggestions, props, and catering.

About Funoon:

Funoon is a new performing arts presenter based in Brooklyn specializing in Arab arts exchange in NYC and beyond. Located in Brooklyn's popular Greenpoint neighborhood -- just a 10 min walk from the subway -- Funoon provides a spacious and warm setting that includes professional sound and lighting, and a full bar.




