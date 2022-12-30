Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Funk, Jazz & Soul Quintet The Motet Drop Instrumental LP Single 'Draccus'

Funk, Jazz & Soul Quintet The Motet Drop Instrumental LP Single 'Draccus'

Now, the band is revving up towards their 10th studio album, All Day, which will release on Wednesday, January 18, 2023.

Dec. 30, 2022  

For a little over two decades, The Motet have cultivated a fervent fanbase through immaculate live performances and a seamless blend of funk, jazz, soul, and rock.

This unique style and cohesive musical chemistry have led to sold-out shows across the nation - including six headlining slots at Red Rocks and sets at festivals such as Bonnaroo, Bottlerock, Electric Forest, Bumbershoot, Summer Camp, and High Sierra.

But even after their 20+ years of accolades and recognition, the legendary outfit - composed of Dave Watts (drums), Joey Porter (keys), Garrett Sayers (bass), Drew Sayers (keys and saxophone), and Ryan Jalbert (guitar) - are still exploring new sonic and thematic ideas.

Now, the band is revving up towards their 10th studio album, All Day, which will release on Wednesday, January 18, 2023. All Day marks The Motet's first primarily instrumental project since 2009's electronica-fueled Dig Deep.

Fans got their first taste of All Day with the album's lead single, "'79," a lavish funk and soul epic. With a retro-futurist style, the track takes you into the funky past of the 70s and 80s while fortifying its pastiche with decidedly modern elements.

Today, The Motet release "Draccus," a hazy, funk-fueled experience. Filled to the brim with lush sonic details and powerful lyricism, "Draccus" juxtaposes grim verses with cathartic, hopeful choruses.

"Draccus" embodies what The Motet have concocted with All Day, an album that will retain the infectious grooves and immaculate, layered arrangements that The Motet have become known for. But by recentering the listening experience around the playing and composition, All Day emphasizes the band's instrumental mastery molded by two decades of shared musical chemistry. As a result, the new LP promises to showcase a world-class band at the peak of their powers while simultaneously adding potent social themes that address modern political strife.

"Draccus" kicks off with a growling, deep bass and guitar groove that underlie the dystopian vocoder-synth vocals. The verse then transitions into the song's cacophonous chorus, which imbues the track with synth and organ chords on top of ascending guitar melodies.

Oscillating between politically-charged verses and optimistic instrumental hooks, "Draccus" speaks to the current social reality while offering a tone of hope and resilience in the face of existential doubt.

"First eat up all the trees, look out I spit fire/The keeper of the keys, flames are getting higher/Draccus does what he wants," the band sings, a gloomy, poetic message on the state of the world.

But "Draccus" isn't mere despair. It relates to the socio-political upheaval of the past several years, and uses its arrangements and instrumentation to bring focus to the importance of music and art. For The Motet, society can prosper through community, and music can be that bridging catalyst.

Fans can hear "Draccus" and other All Day cuts on The Motet's upcoming nationwide tour, kicking off with a two-night New Years run at Crystal Bay Casino in Lake Tahoe and stopping through cities like Salt Lake City, St. Louis, Columbus, and Honolulu. In addition to performing at Tucson's Gem & Jam Festival, the band will also play a special, hometown doubleheader at Denver's Cervantes Masterpiece Ballroom, to celebrate both the LP release and the iconic venue's 20th anniversary.

Listen to the new single here:

The Motet tour dates

12/30/22 Crystal Bay, NV | Crystal Bay Casino

12/31/22 Crystal Bay, NV | Crystal Bay Casino

1/13/23 Telluride, CO | Sheridan Opera House

1/14/23 Crested Butte, CO | Center for the Arts

1/20/23 Denver, CO | Cervantes

1/21/23 Denver, CO | Cervantes

2/3/23 Tucson, AZ | Gem + Jam

2/17/23 Bend, OR | Volcanic Theatre Pub

2/18/23 Bend, OR | Volcanic Theatre Pub

2/24/23 Bozeman, MT | ELM

2/25/23 Missoula, MT | Top Hat

2/26/23 Whitefish, MT | Great Northern Bar

3/1/23 Victor, ID | Knotty Pine

3/2/23 Boise, ID | Olympic Lounge

3/3/23 Salt Lake City, UT | Commonwealth

3/4/23 Salt Lake City, UT | Commonwealth

3/10/23 Buena Vista, CO | Ivy Ballroom

3/11/23 Buena Vista, CO | Ivy Ballroom

3/15/23 Indianapolis, IN | Vogue

3/16/23 St Louis, MO | Delmar Hall

3/17/23 Columbus, OH | St. Fatty's Daze @ The Woodlands

3/18/23 Columbus, OH | St. Fatty's Daze @ The Woodlands

3/19/23 Cleveland, OH | Beachland Ballroom

3/24/23 Honolulu, HI | Blue Note

3/25/23 Honolulu, HI | Blue Note



Stalking Gia Releases New Single Happy Birthday! Photo
Stalking Gia Releases New Single 'Happy Birthday!'
Stalking Gia first came to life via the 2016 single 'Second Nature'. Achieving viral success, the track organically tallied 13.2 million Spotify streams and incited a growing buzz.  blackbear integrated a sample of “Second Nature” into 'Wish U The Best' from his platinum-certified chart-topping 2017 album, Digital Druglord.
Canadian Music Legend Ian Tyson Has Died At 89 Photo
Canadian Music Legend Ian Tyson Has Died At 89
The family of the late Canadian country legend Ian Tyson, CM AOE, has confirmed the singer-songwriter died from on-going health complications on December 29th, 2022 at his ranch in southern Alberta, Canada at age 89.
VIDEO: SZA Teases Kill Bill Music Video Photo
VIDEO: SZA Teases 'Kill Bill' Music Video
SZA is teasing the music video for 'Kill Bill off her latest album, 'SOS.' The new film, coming soon, is by Christian Breslauer. SZA's new album features 16 tracks, including collaborations from Don Toliver, Phoebe Bridgers, Travis Scott, and Ol' Dirty Bastard. Watch the 'Kill Bill' short film sneak peek now!
April Wines Myles Goodwyn Announces Departure from Touring Photo
April Wine's Myles Goodwyn Announces Departure from Touring
Singer, guitarist, writer, producer and leader of Canadian rock legends April Wine, Myles Goodwyn, has announced his departure from touring with the group. Goodwyn will continue to lead the band and will continue to write new material and produce their recordings. Goodwyn was the only remaining original member since the band's inception.

From This Author - Michael Major


VIDEO: Harvey Fierstein Discusses Upcoming WE ARE HERE Concert on GMA3VIDEO: Harvey Fierstein Discusses Upcoming WE ARE HERE Concert on GMA3
December 29, 2022

Harvey FiersteinHarvey Fierstein appeared on GMA3 to discuss his recent memoir, 'I Was Better Last Night,' and the upcoming We Are Here concert. Fierstein looked back on his career, discussing how he was able to look back on the low points of his life in a comedic way. Watch the new interview video now!
VIDEO: SZA Teases 'Kill Bill' Music VideoVIDEO: SZA Teases 'Kill Bill' Music Video
December 29, 2022

SZA is teasing the music video for 'Kill Bill off her latest album, 'SOS.' The new film, coming soon, is by Christian Breslauer. SZA's new album features 16 tracks, including collaborations from Don Toliver, Phoebe Bridgers, Travis Scott, and Ol' Dirty Bastard. Watch the 'Kill Bill' short film sneak peek now!
TODAY SHOW Wins Key Demo For Seventh Straight YearTODAY SHOW Wins Key Demo For Seventh Straight Year
December 29, 2022

TODAY posted its first quarterly win in the key demo since first quarter 2022. Versus the prior quarter, TODAY grew in the key demo and also posted the largest gains versus the competition in the key demo and total viewers. Additionally, TODAY narrowed the total viewer gap with GMA versus the prior quarter and week. 
VIDEO: Watch London's NEWSIES Cast Perform 'Seize the Day' at the ROYAL VARIETY SHOWVIDEO: Watch London's NEWSIES Cast Perform 'Seize the Day' at the ROYAL VARIETY SHOW
December 29, 2022

The London cast of Newsies appeared on the Royal Variety Show to perform 'Seize the Day.' The cast of Newsies includes Michael Ahomka-Lindsay, Moya Angela, Lindsay Atherton, Samuel Bailey, Imogen Bailey, Bronté Barbé, Josh Barnett, Cameron Blakely, Jack Bromage, Bobbie Chambers, Alex Christian, and more. Watch the video of the performance now!
Interview: Billy Porter Wants to Bring 'Joy' Into 2023 on NEW YEAR'S ROCKIN' EVEInterview: Billy Porter Wants to Bring 'Joy' Into 2023 on NEW YEAR'S ROCKIN' EVE
December 29, 2022

Billy Porter will be back in New Orleans for his fourth year co-hosting New Year's Rockin' Eve. BroadwayWorld caught up with Porter to discuss what audiences can expect from this year's countdown. He also discuss his projects for the new year, including new music and his production company, his goals for 2023, and returning to Broadway.
share