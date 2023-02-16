Full of Hell and Primitive Man Uncover 'Tunnels to God'

As they prepare for the release of their ferocious new collaborative album Suffocating Hallucination (March 3 / Closed Casket Activities), Full of Hell and Primitive Man have released their second single. The song, which is the album's closer, spans over 11 minutes and is strong, steady and sustained.

Full of Hell's Dylan Walker comments, "'Tunnels to God' is this collaboration's omega. It's the only logical conclusion to the turmoil and failures of every day life - trepanation for future joys, numbness for bliss."

Primitive Man's Ethan McCarthy continues, "Everything physical, emotional, spiritual has a cost. The primal desire to reach for the joys hidden within the pain of life, even though those things that may be riddled with thorns beneath their surface."

The combination of Full Of Hell's furious blast furnace speed and Primitive Man's immersive glacial doom was born first from friendship and second from the idea that they had something to say in unison. Full Of Hell guitarist Spencer Hazard suggested it. Soon, he and his bandmates - Dylan Walker (vocals), Dave Bland (drums), and Sam DiGristine (bass) - were in a room with Primitive Man's Ethan Lee McCarthy (vocals, guitars), Jonathan Campos (bass), and Joe Linden (drums).

"It's kind of like making a new hybrid band," Walker explains. "It's a really special marker of the friendship between us. We approach each collaboration differently, depending on the personalities in the room. With Primitive Man, we wrote everything in the studio. Each collaborative record is a cornerstone in our discography, as important as our own full-lengths."

Primitive Man bring their grimy, misery-driven heaviness together with Full Of Hell's iconoclastic genre-busting grindcore into a singularly powerful dual artistic statement.

Produced by Andrew Nelson (Harms Way, Weekend Nachos, LURK), Suffocating Hallucination unites them in a blisteringly blissful sonic celebration of disillusionment and chaos. Issued by Closed Casket Activities, the record arrives just ahead of a U.S. tour with The Acacia Strain and Fit For An Autopsy (dates listed below).

Fit For An Autopsy/The Acacia Strain/Full Of Hell/Primitive Man 2023 Tour

March 8 Brooklyn, NY @ Monarch

March 9 Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts

March 10 Columbus, OH @ The King of Clubs

March 11 Detroit, MI @ St. Andrew's Hall

March 12 Chicago, IL @ Metro Chicago

March 14 Englewood, CO @ Gothic Theatre

March 15 Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex

March 17 Seattle, WA @ El Corazon

March 18 Portland, OR @ Hawthorne Theatre

March 19 Sacramento, CA @ Ace Of Spades

March 20 Santa Ana, CA @ Observatory

March 21 Los Angeles, CA @ 1720™

March 22 Mesa, AZ @ Nile Theater

March 25 Austin, TX @ Come and Take It Live

March 26 Houston, TX @ Warehouse Live

March 28 Tampa, FL @ The Orpheum

March 29 Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade

March 30 Greensboro, NC @ Arizona Pete's

April 1 Worcester, MA @ Palladium

Photo by Zachary Jones