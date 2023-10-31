Fueled By Ramen Announces Limited Edition Releases of Fall Out Boy's 'Take This To Your Grave'

Fall Out Boy's debut album Take This to Your Grave, will be available December 15, 2023.

By: Oct. 31, 2023

POPULAR

Cher Debuts First Christmas Album With Darlene Love, Stevie Wonder, Michael Bublé & More Photo 1 Cher Debuts Christmas Album With Darlene Love, Stevie Wonder & More
Album Review: JUDY GARLAND: THE TWO-A-DAY IS BACK IN TOWN, Brings Our Judy Into Your Livin Photo 2 Judy Garland TWO-A-DAY Live Album A Treasure
Taylor Swift Drops '1989 (Taylor's Version)' With Five New Tracks Photo 3 Taylor Swift Drops '1989 (Taylor's Version)' With Five New Tracks
Britney Spears Regrets Turning Down CHICAGO Movie Musical Role: 'I Had Power Back Then' Photo 4 Britney Spears Regrets Turning Down CHICAGO Movie Musical Role

Fueled By Ramen Announces Limited Edition Releases of Fall Out Boy's 'Take This To Your Grave'

Fueled By Ramen announced limited edition 20th anniversary physical releases of GRAMMY Award-nominated and multi-platinum selling rock band Fall Out Boy's debut album Take This to Your Grave, available December 15, 2023.

The album was originally released on May 6, 2003, and features fan favorite track “Grand Theft Autumn/Where Is Your Boy Tonight” which has now officially been certified Platinum by the RIAA.

This physical release includes a vinyl featuring two unreleased demos (“Colorado Song” & “Jakus Song”), available in two colors – blue jay and black ice, the latter an Amazon exclusive – as well as only 5,000 copies of a special, limited edition 36-page hardcover coffee table book with a translucent blue vinyl, allowing fans to take the ultimate stroll through memory lane. The book is available for pre-order only in Fall Out Boy's webstore here and fans can pre-order individual vinyls here.

Fall Out Boy is currently on their global So Much For (Tour) Dust tour in Europe – including 4 consecutive sold out shows this week – and will be hitting the road in North America again next spring for a second leg – So Much For (2our) Dust – due to unprecedented demand. So Much For (Tour) Dust is in support of Fall Out Boy's most recent, critically acclaimed 8th studio album So Much (For) Stardust, which debuted as the No. 1 rock album upon its March 24 release on Fueled By Ramen/Elektra/DCD2 Records and features the global smash single “Love From The Other Side.”

Fall Out Boy – Take This To Your Grave 20th Anniversary Editions:

Blue Jay LP (all retail stores)

Fueled By Ramen Announces Limited Edition Releases of Fall Out Boy's 'Take This To Your Grave'

Black Ice (Amazon exclusive)

Fueled By Ramen Announces Limited Edition Releases of Fall Out Boy's 'Take This To Your Grave'

Hardcover Coffee Table Book

Fueled By Ramen Announces Limited Edition Releases of Fall Out Boy's 'Take This To Your Grave'

Take This To Your Grave 20th Anniversary Edition Tracklist:

Side A:

Tell That Mick He Just Made My List of Things to Do Today

Dead on Arrival

Grand Theft Autumn / Where Is Your Boy

Saturday

Homesick at Space Camp

Sending Postcards from a Plane Crash (Wish You Were Here)

Chicago Is so Two Years Ago

Side B:

The Pros and Cons of Breathing

Grenade Jumper

Calm Before the Storm

Reinventing the Wheel to Run Myself Over

The Patron Saint of Liars and Fakes

Untitled 1 (Colorado Song) (unfinished demo)

Untitled 2 (Jakus Song) (unfinished demo)



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
408 Share Single Remember Her Like That Photo
408 Share Single 'Remember Her Like That'

408 Share Sweet Treat “Remember Her Like That” is now available. Get the latest news on this heartwarming show. “Remember Her Like That' was written with Nick Bailey, Kyle Fishman and Matt Thiessen of Relient K” shares the group.

2
Roseburg Unveil EP 2 in a Million Photo
Roseburg Unveil EP '2 in a Million'

Alt/rock outfit Roseburg unveils EP '2 in a Million' about second chances. Roseburg forms the indie, alt-rock fused musical project of Zach Knell, Samuel Sheppard (YesterKid), Keith Lambson (Dryggs) and Soren Buchert. In reference to the place itself, the quartet formed in Roseburg, Oregon, and now reside in Utah.

3
Puscifer, A Perfect Circle & Primus Announce New 2024 U.S. Tour Dates Photo
Puscifer, A Perfect Circle & Primus Announce New 2024 U.S. Tour Dates

Sessanta, the tour featuring Puscifer, A Perfect Circle, and Primus joining forces, and sharing band members for a wholly unique concert experience, have announced an additional eight, and final, dates to their previously announced 2024 U.S. Tour, with the trek now making its way to the Northeastern U.S.

4
Sloppy Jane Puts a Cinematic Spin on My Chemical Romances Cancer Photo
Sloppy Jane Puts a Cinematic Spin on My Chemical Romance's 'Cancer'

This Halloween, lauded singer-songwriter Haley Dahl, better known as Sloppy Jane, releases a haunting cover of the My Chemical Romance track “Cancer.” Produced by Erin Tonkon, the single is out everywhere now via Phoebe Bridgers' Saddest Factory Records. In addition to the new cover, Dahl will be opening up for boygenius.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Watch Pentatonix & Jennifer Hudson Perform 'How Great Thou Art' Video
Watch Pentatonix & Jennifer Hudson Perform 'How Great Thou Art'
Watch Olivia Rodrigo Perform a Secret Show With New 'GUTS' Tracks Video
Watch Olivia Rodrigo Perform a Secret Show With New 'GUTS' Tracks
Watch a Preview of Maria Callas' Restored Paris 1958 Performance Video
Watch a Preview of Maria Callas' Restored Paris 1958 Performance
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
SIX
ALADDIN
Ticket Central STAGE MAG
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD