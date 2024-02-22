Friday Pilots Club Announce Debut Album 'Nowhere' & Share New Single 'Spectator'

Friday Pilots Club have announced the May 9 release of their debut album Nowhere. The LP's 12 tracks exemplify the band's penchant for writing songs rife with earwormy choruses that leave no doubt as to why Earmilk dubbed their 2022 EP an “interstellar, out-of-your-mind experience.”

Today they tease Nowhere with “Spectator” and the band's Caleb Hiltunen notes, “‘Spectator' is the dark passenger and the undying inner critic. In the wake of major changes in our lives we must choose whether we will go on experiencing things from the driver's seat or safely spectating life from somewhere outside of ourselves. This song is an ode to that choice and embodies the vision and sonics of the upcoming album Nowhere.”

On May 10, Friday Pilots Club will play a hometown record release party at Chicago's Bottom Lounge, marking their biggest show in the city to date. Tickets are on-sale here.

The band previously shared the album's dance floor-ready “Vampire Disco” which The Honey Pop labeled “so enticing” further stating “there is such a rush of adrenaline when the chorus hits. We already know this is going to be such a banger to play live for the band." Nowhere is the follow up to the band's 2022 EP I LOVE YOU, ROBOT SUPERSTAR! which the band supported with a massive North American tour that included packed-to-the-gills shows on both coasts and an appearance at Lollapalooza last summer.

Photo by Kate Liddy