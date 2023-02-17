Freya Ridings Releases New Single 'Face in the Crowd'

Freya Ridings has released her new single "Face in the Crowd."

Adding to the anticipation of her forthcoming Blood Orange album, "Face in The Crowd" is a heartfelt confession in which Freya bares her soul, the rich timbre of her voice overflowing with loss and heartbreak in one of the closest songs to her heart from Blood Orange.

"Face in the Crowd" is the next offering from Freya since her massive January single "Weekends"; racking up 3M+ streams, key radio playlists including Capital, Virgin Radio, Bauer Hits and Bauer Pride and support by the likes of Billboard, Wonderland, Notion, Rolling Stone, Entertainment Tonight, Ones to Watch and Official Charts.

Following on from sessions for Graham Norton at Virgin Radio and Radio 2, and performing "Weekends" on Sunday Brunch, Freya will continue to put the upcoming Blood Orange album in the spotlight with major upcoming moments including a performance of "Weekends" on The Graham Norton Show and a guest appearance on James Martin's Saturday Morning - both in April.

Photo Credit Charles Gall