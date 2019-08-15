Fresh Goods Music Announces Partnership With RED Music

Fresh Goods Music is proud to announce its partnership with RED MUSIC/Sony Music. The label, founded by Sublime With Romefrontman and producer Rome Ramirez, is the home of Seranation, NOAHJVMES, and Dylan Holland.

Check out a teaser video about the announcement below!

Partnering with Sony/RED Music is an enormous opportunity for myself, my team, and our label roster," states Ramirez about the partnership. "We aim to take our movement to the next level! I feel there is much more room for innovation and improvement within the music industry and with how it values its artists, songwriters, and producers. I feel confident achieving new heights and breaking the mold with my forward-thinking/hard-working team!

Fresh Goods is a network of Hit Producer/Song-Writers, Creatives and digital influencers, powering an innovative media agency, amplified by live events and worldwide tours. At Fresh Goods, the mission has always revolved around a partnership with its artists and writers. Artists own the rights to their work. The label is proud to be at the forefront of change by structuring deals that allow creatives to own their masters. With innovative data strategy and laser focus towards career building, Fresh Goods takes pride in helping shape the roadmap for its artists careers. We are a modern-day record label.





