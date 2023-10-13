Free Outdoor Concert BAMBOOPALOOZA Coming To Freeport's Nautical Mile This October

Free outdoor concert BAMBOOPALOOZA to take place on Freeport's Nautical Mile in October.

Oct. 13, 2023

On Saturday October 28, 2023 beginning at 1pm, join legendary Long Island promoter Terence Trend as he presents a very special outdoor concert - BAMBOOPALOOZA - to the south shore's Nautical Mile, happening at Halfway Down, 153 Woodcleft Ave, Freeport.

Sponsored by Jones Beach Beer, Felene Vodka, Heineken Silver Beer, Montaukila, Vanjak, Wyld Chyld Tattoo, All Music, Halfway Down Bar and Grill, Magnetic Vine and Murphy's Music, BAMBOOPALOOZA will feature the music from a wide assortment of styles and genres, including Dj EASEback, The Jimi Hendrix Experience (Tribute Act), Lisa Polizzi's Janis Joplin Experience (Tribute Act), Revival, Beastie n' Effect (Beastie Boys Tribute), DJ Siren, IRIEspect (Dub Rock Reggae), Half Step (Grateful Dead Tribute) and Soft Parade (the most authentic Doors Tribute anywhere).

*Bill subject to change + more guests to be announced.

$20 tickets to the event includes a shot and a beer upon entry to get the night started off right! Portion of the proceeds goes to the Tunnel to Towers Foundation

There are also a limited number of FREE TICKETS (while supplies last) ONLY available by picking them up in person at the following locations:

-Halfway Down 153 Woodcleft Ave, Freeport (516) 608-0700

-Murphys Music 447 Walt Whitman Rd Suite A, Melville (631) 549-4510

-Wyld Chyld tattoo 1708 sunrise highway, Merrick (516) 208-9714

-All Music 397 S Oyster Bay Rd Unit D, Plainview (516) 433-6969



