Freddy Wexler Helms Billy Joel's Highly Anticipated New Single

Grammy-Award nominated songwriter and producer Freddy Wexler makes history today, as legendary music icon Billy Joel releases his highly anticipated new single, “Turn the Lights Back On,” produced and co-written by Wexler. The new song marks Joel's monumental return to the studio, a decision that was heavily influenced by Wexler, as it is Joel's first original music for Columbia Records in decades.

News surrounding the track's release officially broke last week just before the announcement of Joel's big return to the GRAMMY stage, with a performance set for this Sunday's 66th GRAMMY Awards ceremony. Stream “Turn the Lights Back On” HERE.

Wexler's contributions to the highly anticipated single showcase both his production and songwriting prowess, a skill honed over nearly two-decades in the industry. Over the last few years, Wexler has contributed to 10 Billboard #1s across various charts, and his songs have been released by artists including Ariana Grande, Justin Bieber, Post Malone, BlackPink, Selena Gomez, Lil Wayne, Laufey, the Jonas Brothers, Demi Lovato, Halsey, Pink, Marshmello, Diana Ross, Celine Dion, Martin Garrix, Pusha T, Wyclef Jean, Tiesto, Steve Aoki, and Avicii.

The magic captured in “Turn the Lights Back On” serves as a masterclass in songwriting and reminds audiences why Billy Joel is among the most important artists of our time. The only thing as incredible as Joel's return to music after a 17-year hiatus is the story of how the song came to be. After Joel and Wexlermet for the first time two years ago, they developed an extraordinary bond that ultimately led to the creation of this new single. Fans got a taste of the track through a short video teaser that was posted just days before the single's release, generating a large amount of excitement for Joel's comeback.

“Turn the Lights Back On” from Billy Joel is released through Sony Music Entertainment's Columbia Records, was produced by Freddy Wexler, and written by Joel and Wexler, along with Arthur Bacon and Wayne Hector. The track is available across all streaming services today and is also accompanied by a lyric video that can be watched HERE. Get the single HERE.

About Freddy Wexler:

Freddy Wexler is a GRAMMY-nominated songwriter, producer, entrepreneur, and advocate. He has contributed to 10 Billboard #1s across various charts, and his songs have been released by artists including Ariana Grande, Justin Bieber, Post Malone, BlackPink, Selena Gomez, Laufey, Lil Wayne, the Jonas Brothers, Demi Lovato, Halsey, Pink, Diana Ross, Marshmello, Celine Dion, Martin Garrix, Pusha T, Wyclef Jean, Tiesto, Steve Aoki, and Avicii.

Wexler co-wrote and co-produced the single “Stuck with U” by Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber, which hit #1 on the Billboard Hot 100 and raised over $5 million for families of first responders. Wexler releases his own music under the pseudonym Jackson Penn.

Music is only one piece of the picture, as Wexler is also building a heart-driven multi-platform entertainment company that challenges stereotypes, redefines heroes, celebrates diversity, and looks for the light in the darkest of places. The company's film, television, and animation slate includes projects at Disney, Universal, the NFL, MGM's Orion Pictures, Hello Sunshine, Nickelodeon, Westbrook, Fulwell 73, Fremantle, and Random House.

Wexler began his career as a young talent scout for Sony, where he pitched an unknown artist, Stefani Germonatta, as “the next Madonna.” Germonatta, whose early demos Wexler recorded, became Lady Gaga. Wexler signed a record deal with Virgin Records and later became cohost of Kidd Kraddick in the Morning - at the time, the largest syndicated radio morning show in the US. After graduating the University of Pennsylvania, Wexler built The Brain House, a modern-day songwriting commune in the Hollywood Hills, where he invited a group of writers, musicians, and artists - who had never met - to live and work together under one roof. Among the people he discovered and signed was Rachel Platten (singer of 10x platinum hit “Fight Song”).

Wexler is founder of The Brain Music, a 360 music company specializing in publishing, records, and management.

Photo credit: Ashley Osborn