Fraxiom Collaborator RLY0 Delivers New Single 'Leave Me Alone'

Storytelling is a core creative component for pop singer-songwriter RYL0. The LA-based, New Jersey-bred artist has used this narratvie skillset to spring out of the USC campus (where she attended film school) and into the hyperpop community, quickly becoming one of the scene's most beloved voices.

Endearing herself to fans and peers alike with her charismatic persona, infectious pop melodies, and diverse choice of electronic instrumentals (some of which she produced herself), RYL0 has collaborated with the likes of Fraxiom and DJ: ReCode; played prestigious parties such as Heav3n, Subculture, and sksksks; supported heavy-hitting artists such as Arca, Jimmy Edgar, Kero Kero Bonito, Alice Longyu Gao, and umru; and charted on top of Spotify's New Music Friday, Fresh Finds, and hyperpop playlists.

At the core of this journey has been RYL0's passion for worldbuilding. She has paved her own lane as one of the few black women in hyperpop, using her film training to craft the popstar RYL0 narrative. The result thus far has been two breakout, parallel mixtapes, I'm the Best!! and I'm the Worst!!, as well as a third remix album called I'm Everything!! - a series of projects that take you into RYL0's complex interior world through a whirlwind of colorful, bombastic pop bliss.

Now, RYL0 unleashes "Leave Me Alone," a new single that expands the artist's storybook even further. Following multiple projects devoted to exploring the inner workings of her personality, "Leave Me Alone" sees RYL0 taking a step back and learning to let go of her self-interrogation.

Delving into the world of contemporary pop-punk, the new track is produced by frequent RYL0 collaborator Cary Singer, who has produced previous RYL0 tracks such as "Broke Nobody," "On the Run," and "Down Bad." But the song doesn't merely copy Y2K nostalgia trends: "Leave Me Alone" recontextualizes pop-punk tropes of the 2000s with a distinctly modern lens and showcases RYL0's singular songwriting talent.

"Leave Me Alone" kicks off with a crunchy guitar riff and backing hum melodies before RYL0 comes in with the song's hook for the intro. On the first verse, the track drops into its trunk-rattling, bass-boosted beat that underlies RYL0's pointed lyricism and catchy delivery. Then, following an ear candy-fueled pre-chorus, RYL0 brings the hook back in over the explosive instrumental.

Following another vibrant verse and chorus, the track's outro then blends the song's raucous beat, guitars, central melodic phrase, and additional soaring synth lines into a cathartic finish - a rousing final statement to this era of RYL0 before a new chapter awaits.

Fans can catch RYL0 perform "Leave Me Alone" and other raucous cuts at her debut Boiler Room performance at the Boiler Room x Subculture event at Catch One in Los Angeles on December 2, 2022.

"Leave Me Alone" follows other 2022 RYL0 releases such as the Superpop! double single with hyperpop star Fraxiom and up-and-coming experimental producer DJ Re:Code; "Bad Girl Like Me" with Canadian pop vocalist Sabby Sousa; "Blah Blah Blah" with producer thirtyonetwentyfive; and her I'm the Worst!! and I'm Everything!! mixtapes.

Listen to the new single here: