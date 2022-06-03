Fortunate Ones Release New Album 'That Was You and Me'

Today, JUNO-nominated, Canadian Folk Music Award-Winning duo Fortunate Ones have released their new album That Was You and Me via Sonic Records. Across nine intimate songs, the duo has arguably shared their most personal work to date.

That Was You and Me has already garnered support from outlets including The Alternate Root, The Bluegrass Situation and Music Connection who said, "featuring buttery, back-and-forth harmonies that are achingly beautiful, they stand above their folksy peers ... absorbing the Canadian duo's newest is like eavesdropping on intimate conversations."

Fortunate Ones' current single "Anchor", which arrived with a tender live performance video, was recently added to TIDAL's Serene Storytellers playlist and praised by Atwood Magazine who raved, "With so much vulnerability and raw connection on full display, 'Anchor' may be the sweetest love song released this year." "Anchor" follows the talented duo's "Day to Day," a harmony-laced ode to the working class that's received streaming support from playlists including Apple Music's Breaking Singer/Songwriter, Amazon Music's Fresh Folk & Acoustic, Spotify's Folk & Friends and more. Fans can watch its live performance video here.

That Was You and Me finds Fortunate Ones - made up of Catherine Allan and Andrew James O'Brien - reflecting on life, loss and grief, and ultimately choosing love. After touring their second album, the St. John's, Newfoundland duo craved time to retreat, reconnect, and create. Their journey as partners spanned from a health scare to questioning their music career and recalibrating by injecting as much meaning as they could into their work. The result is a stunning record stacked with songs about family and finding one's place.

The pair spent a pandemic summer in a little "saltbox house by the sea," says Allan, writing, refining, and recording songs they would then send digitally to producer Joshua Van Tassel in Toronto. O'Brien credits a feeling of true freedom - freedom from the pressure of the music business delivered by a pandemic that stopped touring on a worldwide scale, freedom from his own sense of what he ought to be doing, and freedom to simply follow his own curiosity.

For Allan, the experience of writing this album during a period of intense change, and then recording it during the isolation of a global pandemic, allowed her to examine a fundamental question of existence. "What is your life when everything else is stripped away and you have nothing else?"

Celebrated for their harmony-entwined songs of hope, resilience, and the human condition and their joyfully disarming live shows, Fortunate Ones have toured relentlessly, bringing their openhearted performances to thousands of people across North America and beyond.

Catherine Allan and Andrew James O'Brien have been busy since the release of their JUNO-nominated debut album The Bliss in 2015 - thousands of miles, hundreds of shows, award-winning albums and scores of fans have all been hallmarks of the success the duo has experienced since their humble beginnings in St. John's, Newfoundland. Their sophomore album Hold Fast has over 13.5 million streams on Spotify to date.

Fortunate Ones will embark on a Canadian tour this fall and a full list of dates can be found below.

Listen to the new album here:

Fortunate Ones Tour Dates

7/31: St. John's, NL - George Street Festival

10/26: Moncton, NB - Capitol Theatre

10/27: Charlottetown, PE - Confederation Centre for the Arts

10/28: Saint John, NB - Imperial Theatre

10/29: Halifax, NS - Rebecca Cohn Auditorium

10/30: Fredericton, NB - The Fredericton Playhouse

11/1: Montreal, QC - Le Studio TD

11/2: Ottawa, ON - National Arts Centre - Babs Asper Theatre

11/5: Peterborough, ON - Market Hall Performing Arts Centre

11/5: London, ON - Aeolian Hall

11/6: Thunder Bay, ON - Fort William Historical Park

11/12: Winnipeg, MB - WECC

11/15: Saskatoon, SK - Broadway Theatre

11/16: Prince Albert, SK - EA Rawlinson Centre for the Arts

11/18: Camrose, AB - Jeanne & Peter Lougheed Performing Arts Centre

11/19: Fort Saskatchewan, AB - Dow Centennial Centre Shell Theatre

11/20: Medicine Hat, AB - Esplanade Arts and Heritage Centre

11/21: Calgary, AB - Festival Hall

11/23: Canmore, AB - artsPlace

11/24: Nelson, BC - Spiritbar

11/25: Vancouver, BC - Hollywood Theatre

11/26: Victoria, BC - The Capital Ballroom