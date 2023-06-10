Fort Never Releases New Single 'Take A Look At Us Now'

Austin-based trio Fort Never have announced the official release of their brand new single and music video, “Take a Look at us Now,” via Austin-based nonprofit label Spaceflight Records. The optimistic, downtempo and dreamy track is now available for purchase on all digital platforms and listeners can stream the single on Spotify. In addition to the single, the band have also crafted a self-produced music video that features captivating dance shots of the band members as well as a whimsical stop-motion editing style. The track and music video premiered with Austin Woman Magazine today. For more information on Fort Never, please see here. For more on Spaceflight Records, please see here.

Watch the video here:

“The music video, directed with uncanny brilliance by the band members themselves, is a live-action, Claymation/stop-motion adventure through familiar Austin locales,” said Austin Woman Magazine. “With sweeping strings compliments of Austin string quartet Invoke to bring a haunting sort of elegance to the piece, 'Take a Look…' is a not unwelcome departure for the band. It's a song that evokes feelings of self-reflection, gratefulness and above all love. The video is playful and allows viewers a glimpse at the bright personalities of each band member. However, don't mistake the fun with frivolity. There is a great deal of heart and depth in the music, which the video compliments if only in psychedelic airiness.”

“Take a Look at us Now” was written and mixed by Fort Never. The string components were performed by multi-string quartet Invoke and the track was mastered by Danny Kalb. For the video project, the band teamed up with videographer Casey Frank who filmed the sequence and artist and sculptor Madison Haws who created the playful sculptures and stop motion elements of the video. The project was directed by Fort Never and frontperson Chantell Moody edited the video to completion.

“This song came to fruition before the world shut down,” said producer Timmie Rook. “It stemmed from a feeling of how we've all gone in different directions but still find a way to continue our musical journey together. We recorded a string quartet while Chantell recuperated from surgery. We emerged from quarantine to self-produce the video and weathered a historic winter storm only to welcome Dean's first born once the Texas sun returned. It really took a life of its own for us to make this song, and now that the world has changed so much, it's a trip to reflect on what it took for us to get to where we are now.”

“Fort Never has been part of our artist development program since 2021,” said Brett Orrison, founder of Spaceflight Records. “We are excited to release new tunes by this unique and incomparable group.”

About Fort Never:

When artists collectively enter their zone, magical things can happen. For Austin, Texas-based trio Fort Never, that magic is their own Never-Neverland, a place where their creative energies combine and soar, and where spirited music is made. Three artists, from three different musical walks of life, are out to bring their respective skills to the table to form one cohesive unit with a focus on true artistry and love. Fort Never consists of front person Chantell Moody who ventured to Austin from Des Moines, Iowa to pursue music, healing and an artistic community, producer and pianist Timmie Rook who had been traveling the band circuit since leaving his hometown of Allentown, PA and drummer Deano from North Kingstown, RI formerly of the indie band Sorne.

In 2017, Fort Never released their collective debut project 'Home,' an electronic-heavy work that displayed various angles of the band's personality. The meaning of 'home” was woven intricately into the lyrics and production. There's a reason why the band is called Fort Never. When they join forces, it's like tapping into a childlike adventurous energy where limitations don't exist. Their music, camaraderie and live performances all reflect that. As the band embarks on their latest release, “Take a Look at us Now,” they lean into this vibrant creative flair while also celebrating the events that have brought them to the present day. Fort Never is bigger than just a band, it's a welcoming safe space for their listeners and a place where everyone is encouraged to be themselves. To learn more about Fort Never please see here. Follow Fort Never on Spotify, Apple Music, Bandcamp, SoundCloud, Instagram, Facebook and Youtube.

About Spaceflight Records:

Spaceflight Records is the first 501(c)(3) non-profit record label of its kind. The Spaceflight Mission is to develop, promote, and advance the careers of musicians and recording artists. Spaceflight aims to improve representation and access to the industry while making economic equality a priority. The team at Spaceflight believes stripping down the economic barriers to promoting and distributing music will increase representation, diversity and access to the industry. Spaceflight Records provides an equitable recording contract with ancillary benefits to developing artists. This helps produce both cultural and artistic significance while promoting the financial stability of the musician. Spaceflight provides record label services including release management, distribution, public relations, radio promotion, legal counsel and artist development. The label's outreach supports the entire music business ethosphere by employing creatives of all types. Spaceflight helps promote musicians by creating an opportunity for artists to advance in their careers on their own terms while retaining ownership and financial control of their music. For more on Spaceflight Records, please see here.