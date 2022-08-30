Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Forrest Isn't Dead Releases New Singles 'Heaven' & 'Earth'

Forrest Isn’t Dead will release his debut full-length The End Of Everything on September 16.

Aug. 30, 2022  

As he gears up for the release of his debut album, The End Of Everything, next month, Atlanta-based rising alt-pop artist Forrest Isn't Dead has released a pair of new singles, "Heaven" and "Earth," with a two-part video series to accompany the songs.

Watch the new music video below, both directed by Noah Lamport and were first premiered with mxdwn Music. Forrest Isn't Dead, who draws parallels to such acts as The Cure, Gorillaz, and Tame Impala, will release his debut full-length The End Of Everything on September 16th via Madison Records.

"'Heaven' is the first song I made for the album. To me, this song represents the overarching theme of the album better than any other tracks," shares Forrest. "I wrote 'Earth' around the time my grandfather passed away. I drew a lot of inspiration from that experience when writing this song. While these two songs were not initially intended as a part 1 and part 2 when writing them, we had a lot of fun connecting the dots between them and feel they ended up going together nicely. We shot both videos in the same location over one weekend to give them a similar feel. For 'Heaven,' we wanted to try and capture what the moments during your ascension into the next life might be like. And for 'Earth,' we wanted to capture the moments just before your ascension. That said, neither video follows a strict storyline. We wanted to keep the concepts more artistic and vague to let each person draw their own conclusion of what may be going on. Afterall, no one really know what these moments will actually be like."

The End Of Everything is a haunting and hypnotic hybrid of alternative, pop, and rock twisted up with just the right amount of electronic mystique and glitchy beatcraft. It's an honest album about life and death, with an overlying theme of being born again as a better person.

The forthcoming 12-track collection features Forrest Isn't Dead's recent singles "Wash Away," "Goodbye" and "Born or Made" along with the tracks "Fire," "Here We Are" and "The Light." The previously released songs have received support from Spotify's New Noise, New Music Friday and Fresh Finds Rock playlists, VEVO's Incoming Alternative playlist, YouTube's Indie Rock, New Rock Songs and Alternative Rock playlists, MTV's Spankin' New, and Ones To Watch's Now Watching playlist.

Forrest Isn't Dead is on the road throughout the Southeast this year supporting the release of The End Of Everything. Upcoming shows include a run of dates from September 20-24 with Tayls stopping in Chattanooga, Knoxville, Greenville, Charlotte, and Charleston. Forrest will officially celebrate the release of The End Of Everything with a hometown show at Smith's Olde Bar in Atlanta on October 1. See below for all dates and visit here for more information.

Known for his introspective and candid lyrics, Forrest Isn't Dead pours out the stories of his life experiences and hardships through his unique and thought-provoking music. Growing up with a single mother and limited resources, the singer, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist found early inspiration as a child in music and skateboarding, which played a major role in developing his feelings about life and love. Forrest later dove head-first into writing original music, learning to play drums, guitar, piano, and, of course, singing in addition to honing his production skills.

Artists such as The Cure, My Chemical Romance, Gorillaz, and Prince were big influences on his creative direction, but battling adversity and overcoming his own challenges were a benchmark towards shaping the person he is today. Since debuting in 2019, Forrest Isn't Dead has garnered nearly 500K total streams across DSPs and almost 1 million total YouTube views in addition to support from Alternative Press (as a New Artist You Need To Hear), Substream Magazine, Variance Magazine, Tinnitist, Vents Magazine, and Alt Revue, among others, for his original music.

Watch the new music video here:

FORREST ISN'T DEAD TOUR DATES

September 20 - Chattanooga, TN @ Cherry Street Tavern ^
September 21 - Knoxville, TN @ Preservation Pub ^
September 22 - Greenville, SC @ Radio Room ^
September 23 - Charlotte @ Petra's ^
September 24 - Charleston, SC @ The Royal American ^
October 1 - Atlanta, GA @ Smith's Olde Bar
December 2 - Louisville, KY @ Magnolia Bar

^ with Tayls




