Forest Claudette Drops Infectious Cover of Red Hot Chili Peppers' 'Can't Stop'

Breakout alt-R&B singer/songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Forest Claudette (They/He) drops their audacious cover of the Red Hot Chili Peppers' classic track "Can't Stop" on all streaming services. Previously an Amazon Music exclusive, Claudette's version merges the kinetic energy of the original with their sultry, soulful sensibility.

“Can't stop, addicted to the shindig. Chop Top, he says I'm gonna win big," the genre-blurring artist raps over a minimalist beat and a primal, tittering sample. "Choose not a life of imitation, distant cousin to the reservation.” Their dazzling falsetto takes center stage on the chorus: “To be part of the wave, can't stop — ever wonder if it's all for you?” What once was a rousing rock track is reborn as a silky-smooth after-hours crowd-pleaser.

The cover is the first new music from Claudette since the release of their acclaimed Everything Was Green EP in the summer. The celebrated album earned two ARIA Awards and includes numerous singles such as the addictive anthem "Mess Around" featuring EARTHGANG, as well as "Motor in the Sand," and "Two Years."

That release was preceded by The Year of February, the Australian's debut EP, in 2022. That offering featured acclaimed singles like “Creaming Soda” and “Hologram,” where Claudette wonders if they deserve the spotlight. Matters of the heart were also front and center on The Year of February with gems like “Gone Without a Trace” and “Goodbye.”

Born in the Dandenong Ranges of Victoria, Australia, the rising artist also spent time in the US throughout their formative years. Looking up to songwriters such as SZA and Moses Sumney, they honed their craft at an alternative high school and wrote their first song at 16. Soon afterward, Claudette caught the attention of national radio station triple j, which led to co-writing sessions with other artists and songwriters.

Now, with their intoxicating cover of “Can't Stop,” Claudette once again showcases their incredible versatility while breathing new life into a beloved piece of music.

ABOUT FOREST CLAUDETTE

Forest Claudette makes music that moves toward peace. The 23-year-old powers through life's growing pains with diaristic songwriting, using their take on alternative R&B and pop to find oases in a troubling world. Their Warner Records single, “Mess Around” (made with genre-blurring rap duo EARTHGANG), encapsulates their beautiful but blunt honesty.

Since the release of their 2022 debut EP, The Year of February, the singer-songwriter has begun to fully embrace their identity, including their Blackness and queerness, while reflecting on their relationships. For Claudette, music has long been a tool for self-discovery. Born to classically trained musician parents, they grew up in a small town in the Dandenong Ranges in Victoria, Australia, where they spent years trying to perfect their craft at an alternative-learning-focused high school.

Claudette took piano, guitar, and vocal lessons, but realized that nobody could teach them how to write songs that told their story. Soon after winning a contest on triple j, Claudette started joining songwriting sessions and landed a record deal during a trip to Los Angeles. Their debut single “Creaming Soda” paired a woozy blend of soul, pop, and bruising rap sounds with intimate yet charming musings.

Now, as Claudette continues to settle into who they are, they're thinking about who else might draw comfort from their songs. “My goal is to keep learning about myself and sharing that with people, and hope that it connects,” they say.