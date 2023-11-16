Foreigner To Bring Historic Farewell Tour To Canada With Headpins

Foreigner brings historic farewell tour to Canada with Headpins and tickets go on sale November 17th.

By: Nov. 16, 2023

POPULAR

GRAMMYs Nominate SWEENEY TODD, PARADE & More For Best Musical Theatre Album Photo 1 GRAMMYs Announce Best Musical Theatre Album Nominees
Broadway Streaming Guide: November 2023 - Where to Watch RUSTIN & More Photo 2 Broadway Streaming Guide: November 2023 - What to Watch!
Betty Who to Join Shoshana Bean at Apollo Theater Holiday Concert Photo 3 Betty Who to Join Shoshana Bean at Apollo Theater Holiday Concert
Lin-Manuel Miranda, Olivia Rodrigo, Billie Eilish & More Nominated For HMMA Awards Photo 4 Lin-Manuel Miranda & More Nominated For HMMA Awards

Foreigner To Bring Historic Farewell Tour To Canada With Headpins

“I Want To Know What Love Is”, “Cold As Ice,” “Hot Blooded,” “Juke Box Hero,” “Urgent,” and no less than five more Top 10 hits. Today, FOREIGNER, the band behind these iconic songs announces its historic Farewell Tour of Canada.   

Set to begin on May 3, 2024 at the Abbotsford Centre in Abbotsford, BC, FOREIGNER will be joined by Headpins, one of Canada's 80's hit-makers. The spectacular show will thrill audiences with stellar performances of chart-topping songs. Tickets go on sale on November 17, 2023. The full routing and ticket links can be found below.   

FOREIGNER will continue its long-term initiative with the GRAMMY Museum Foundation to support music education in Canadian schools. The band will join radio partners to create a contest for local high school choirs to win the opportunity to perform a song live on stage with FOREIGNER, together with a donation to their music program.  

Leader and founder of FOREIGNER, Mick Jones said, “Many years ago, I wrote a song called ‘Feels Like The First Time' and now we are performing one last worldwide tour. We will be presenting a show that I know will have the same enthusiasm as our very first appearances.  While I'm sure our fans will have mixed feelings about the end of the road for the band, I know our shows are going to delight audiences everywhere.”  

Says FOREIGNER lead singer Kelly Hansen, "The time has come. We have more or less lived our lives on the road for almost eighteen years.  We have always strived to give you our best and we intend to finish this the same way.

Foreigner has a brilliant and increasingly demanding catalogue of songs to sing and I refuse to give them less than they deserve. So, we're going to finish strong. I want to make it very clear how grateful and appreciative we are to our audiences all over the world who have supported this band.  I'm sure there may be occasions when we'll do some special appearances, but I think the time is coming for us to live off the road. Thank you all so much!”

“We are very excited to announce a Western Canadian Tour with Foreigner scheduled for May 2024. We are greatly looking forward to sharing the stage and performing all our hits,” says Headpins. 

Mick Jones continues to elevate FOREIGNER's influence and guide the band to new horizons with his stylistic songwriting, indelible guitar hooks and multi-layered talents while lead singer Kelly Hansen, one of rock's greatest showmen, takes FOREIGNER into the digital age inspiring a whole new generation of fans.

Bassist Jeff Pilson; Michael Bluestein on keyboards; guitarist Bruce Watson; Chris Frazier on drums and guitarist Luis Maldonado provide an unprecedented level of energy that has resulted in the re-emergence of the astounding music that speaks to FOREIGNER‘s enduring popularity.     

ABOUT HEADPINS: 

Headpins is an internationally renowned Canadian multi-platinum recording artist well-known for powerful vocals, memorable iconic guitars, tight and electrifying performances. Emerging on the music scene in 1980, this West Coast group continues to leave an indelible mark on the world of rock and roll, with hit songs: "Don't It Make You Feel, Just One More Time, Turn It Loud and many more."  

ABOUT FOREIGNER

With more Top 10 hits than Journey, as many as Fleetwood Mac, and ten multi-platinum albums, FOREIGNER is universally hailed as one of the most popular rock acts in the world with a formidable musical arsenal that continues to propel sold-out tours and album sales, now exceeding 80 million. 

Responsible for some of rock and roll's most enduring anthems including “Juke Box Hero,” “Cold As Ice,” “Hot Blooded,” “Waiting For A Girl Like You,” “Feels Like The First Time,” “Urgent,” “Head Games,” “Say You Will,” “Dirty White Boy,” “Long, Long Way From Home” and the worldwide #1 hit, “I Want To Know What Love Is,” FOREIGNER still rocks the charts more than 40 years into the game with massive airplay and continued Billboard Top 200 album success.  Streams of FOREIGNER's hits are approaching 15 million per week.    

Check out the tour at any of the following stops:  

Fri May 3rd -    Abbotsford, BC – Abbotsford Centre -           TICKET LINK HERE
Sat May 4th -   Penticton, BC – South Okanagan Events Centre    -    TICKET LINK HERE
Mon May 6th  - Dawson Creek, BC – Ovintiv Events Centre - TICKET LINK HERE
Weds May 8th   -   Calgary, AB – Grey Eagle Resort & Casino -   TICKET LINK HERE
Fri May 10th -  Edmonton, AB – Rogers Place - -     TICKET LINK HERE
Sat May 11th - Saskatoon, SK – SaskTel Centre - -   TICKET LINK HERE
Mon May 13th -   Moose Jaw, SK – Moose Jaw Events Centre -  TICKET LINK HERE
Tues May 14th             Brandon, MB – Westoba Place Arena -         TICKET LINK HERE
Thurs May 16th            Winnipeg, MB – Canada Life Centre -            TICKET LINK HERE  



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Gulf Coast Records Sets Release Date for Blues Guitar Slinger Popa Chubbys Label Debu Photo
Gulf Coast Records Sets Release Date for Blues Guitar Slinger Popa Chubby's Label Debut, LIVE AT G. BLUEY'S JUKE JOINT NYC

Gulf Coast Records announces a September 8 release date for Live at G. Bluey's Juke Joint NYC,  the label debut live double-CD set from New York City-based blues guitar slinger Popa Chubby's (aka “The Beast from the East”).

2
Carpool Announce New Album & Share Single Can We Just Get High? Photo
Carpool Announce New Album & Share Single 'Can We Just Get High?'

The first single from the record is the anthemic PUP-meets-Weezer pop-punk ripper “Can We Just Get High?,” with its surge of quasi-nihilistic recklessness and massive riffs. It’s one of many tracks on their new album that blends careless fun with abject desperation to create an existential crisis you want to dance to.

3
DJ Mag Crown David Guetta the Worlds no.1 DJ for the Fourth Time Photo
DJ Mag Crown David Guetta the World's no.1 DJ for the Fourth Time

French superstar DJ and producer David Guetta has been crowned DJ Mag’s No.1 DJ in the 30th anniversary edition of their iconic Top 100 DJs poll. Guetta returns to the No.1 spot for the fourth time after one of the most exciting years of his career to date, with a countless list of smash hit singles, iconic live shows and accolades to his name.

4
Kamaiyah Releases New Single Groupies & Announces New Album Photo
Kamaiyah Releases New Single 'Groupies' & Announces New Album

Kamaiyah releases new single and video for 'Groupies' and announces upcoming album 'Another Summer Night' featuring Jay Worthy and 03 Greedo. Along with the new single and video, Kamaiyah has also announced her new album Another Summer Night.  You can watch the video for “Groupies” below and the single is now available at all DSP's. 

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Watch a New RENAISSANCE: A FILM BY BEYONCE Trailer Video
Watch a New RENAISSANCE: A FILM BY BEYONCE Trailer
Brenda Lee Drops 'Rockin' Around The Christmas Tree' Visual Video
Brenda Lee Drops 'Rockin' Around The Christmas Tree' Visual
Exclusive: Roberto Araujo Gives Sneak Peek of I JUST WANTED YOU TO KNOW Video
Exclusive: Roberto Araujo Gives Sneak Peek of I JUST WANTED YOU TO KNOW
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SWEENEY TODD
HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD
THE LION KING
Ticket Central STAGE MAG
HARMONY
HERE LIES LOVE