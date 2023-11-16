Foreigner To Bring Historic Farewell Tour To Canada With Headpins

“I Want To Know What Love Is”, “Cold As Ice,” “Hot Blooded,” “Juke Box Hero,” “Urgent,” and no less than five more Top 10 hits. Today, FOREIGNER, the band behind these iconic songs announces its historic Farewell Tour of Canada.

Set to begin on May 3, 2024 at the Abbotsford Centre in Abbotsford, BC, FOREIGNER will be joined by Headpins, one of Canada's 80's hit-makers. The spectacular show will thrill audiences with stellar performances of chart-topping songs. Tickets go on sale on November 17, 2023. The full routing and ticket links can be found below.

FOREIGNER will continue its long-term initiative with the GRAMMY Museum Foundation to support music education in Canadian schools. The band will join radio partners to create a contest for local high school choirs to win the opportunity to perform a song live on stage with FOREIGNER, together with a donation to their music program.

Leader and founder of FOREIGNER, Mick Jones said, “Many years ago, I wrote a song called ‘Feels Like The First Time' and now we are performing one last worldwide tour. We will be presenting a show that I know will have the same enthusiasm as our very first appearances. While I'm sure our fans will have mixed feelings about the end of the road for the band, I know our shows are going to delight audiences everywhere.”

Says FOREIGNER lead singer Kelly Hansen, "The time has come. We have more or less lived our lives on the road for almost eighteen years. We have always strived to give you our best and we intend to finish this the same way.

Foreigner has a brilliant and increasingly demanding catalogue of songs to sing and I refuse to give them less than they deserve. So, we're going to finish strong. I want to make it very clear how grateful and appreciative we are to our audiences all over the world who have supported this band. I'm sure there may be occasions when we'll do some special appearances, but I think the time is coming for us to live off the road. Thank you all so much!”

“We are very excited to announce a Western Canadian Tour with Foreigner scheduled for May 2024. We are greatly looking forward to sharing the stage and performing all our hits,” says Headpins.

Mick Jones continues to elevate FOREIGNER's influence and guide the band to new horizons with his stylistic songwriting, indelible guitar hooks and multi-layered talents while lead singer Kelly Hansen, one of rock's greatest showmen, takes FOREIGNER into the digital age inspiring a whole new generation of fans.

Bassist Jeff Pilson; Michael Bluestein on keyboards; guitarist Bruce Watson; Chris Frazier on drums and guitarist Luis Maldonado provide an unprecedented level of energy that has resulted in the re-emergence of the astounding music that speaks to FOREIGNER‘s enduring popularity.

ABOUT HEADPINS:

Headpins is an internationally renowned Canadian multi-platinum recording artist well-known for powerful vocals, memorable iconic guitars, tight and electrifying performances. Emerging on the music scene in 1980, this West Coast group continues to leave an indelible mark on the world of rock and roll, with hit songs: "Don't It Make You Feel, Just One More Time, Turn It Loud and many more."

ABOUT FOREIGNER

With more Top 10 hits than Journey, as many as Fleetwood Mac, and ten multi-platinum albums, FOREIGNER is universally hailed as one of the most popular rock acts in the world with a formidable musical arsenal that continues to propel sold-out tours and album sales, now exceeding 80 million.

Responsible for some of rock and roll's most enduring anthems including “Juke Box Hero,” “Cold As Ice,” “Hot Blooded,” “Waiting For A Girl Like You,” “Feels Like The First Time,” “Urgent,” “Head Games,” “Say You Will,” “Dirty White Boy,” “Long, Long Way From Home” and the worldwide #1 hit, “I Want To Know What Love Is,” FOREIGNER still rocks the charts more than 40 years into the game with massive airplay and continued Billboard Top 200 album success. Streams of FOREIGNER's hits are approaching 15 million per week.

Check out the tour at any of the following stops:

Fri May 3rd - Abbotsford, BC – Abbotsford Centre - TICKET LINK HERE

Sat May 4th - Penticton, BC – South Okanagan Events Centre - TICKET LINK HERE

Mon May 6th - Dawson Creek, BC – Ovintiv Events Centre - TICKET LINK HERE

Weds May 8th - Calgary, AB – Grey Eagle Resort & Casino - TICKET LINK HERE

Fri May 10th - Edmonton, AB – Rogers Place - - TICKET LINK HERE

Sat May 11th - Saskatoon, SK – SaskTel Centre - - TICKET LINK HERE

Mon May 13th - Moose Jaw, SK – Moose Jaw Events Centre - TICKET LINK HERE

Tues May 14th Brandon, MB – Westoba Place Arena - TICKET LINK HERE

Thurs May 16th Winnipeg, MB – Canada Life Centre - TICKET LINK HERE