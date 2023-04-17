For King + Country Drops New Remix Version Today Of #1 Charting Single Titled 'Love Me Like I Am (R3hab Remix)'

Multi-GRAMMY winning, Platinum-selling duo and Curb | Word Entertainment recording artist FOR KING + COUNTRY drops the new remix version today of their #1 hit single feat. Jordin Sparks, "LOVE ME LIKE I AM," titled "LOVE ME LIKE I AM (R3HAB REMIX) FEAT. JORDIN SPARKS", The song was remixed by internationally-renowned DJ R3HAB, and is available on all digital platforms. Listen HERE.

Written by Joel Smallbone, Luke Smallbone, Josh Kerr, and Michael Pollack (BMI Pop Writer of the Year; "Flowers" by Miley Cyrus; Justin Bieber, Beyonce); and produced by FOR KING + COUNTRY, Josh Kerr (GRAMMY winning songwriter), and Jeff Sojka, the original track, "LOVE ME LIKE I AM," is featured on their current GRAMMY nominated, AMERICAN MUSIC AWARD-winning studio album, WHAT ARE WE WAITING FOR?, the duo's second Top 10 Billboard 200 charting album (#7),

The RIAA Platinum-selling brothers made up of Joel and Luke Smallbone recently scored their latest #1 Billboard Christian Airplay Chart with "LOVE ME LIKE I AM" feat. Jordin Sparks, marking their 13th #1 hit single (and 8th consecutive #1 hit single) on the chart. Additionally, the Smallbones, with Hillary Scott of Lady A, recently garnered a 2023 GRAMMY Award nomination for "Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song" for their collaborative track, "For God Is With Us". The song was co-written by the Smallbones, Josh Kerr, and Jordan Reynolds, with the official music video viewed more than 8.9 million times since its 2022 release.

FOR KING + COUNTRY is currently on their 2023 "What Are We Waiting For? The Tour Part II," and tickets for the tour can be purchased HERE.

For King + Country "What Are We Waiting For?' The Tour | Part II

*Indicates additional festival/fair performances.

4/14/23 Brookshire Grocery Arena Bossier City, LA

4/15/23 Bell County Expo Belton, TX

4/16/23 American Bank Center Corpus Christi, TX

4/20/23 Blue Cross Arena Rochester, NY

4/21/23 MVP Arena Albany, NY

4/22/23 Chartway Arena Norfolk, VA

4/23/23 Toyota Oakdale Theatre Hartford, CT

4/27/23 First National Bank Arena Jonesboro, AR

4/28/23 Hartman Arena Wichita, KS

4/29/23 United Wireless Arena Dodge City, KS

4/30/23 Baxter Arena Omaha, NE

5/2/23 El Paso County Coliseum El Paso, TX

5/4/23 Foster Communications Coliseum San Angelo, TX

5/5/23 Reed Arena College Station, TX

5/6/23 Ford Park Beaumont, TX

5/7/23 United Supermarkets Arena Lubbock, TX

5/11/23 Enmarket Arena Savannah, GA

5/12/23 iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre West Palm Beach, FL

5/13/23 Macon Coliseum Macon, GA

5/14/23 The Orion Amphitheater Huntsville, AL

5/24/23 Centennial Hall Winnipeg, AB

5/25/23 Elim Church Saskatoon, SK

5/26/23 ChristCity Church Edmonton, AB

5/27/23 ChristCity Church (2 shows) Edmonton, AB

5/29/23 WinSport Arena Calgary, AB

5/31/23 Queen Elizabeth Theatre Vancouver, BC

6/9/23 Spirit West Coast Stockton, CA*

6/10/23 Fishfest 2023 Irvine, CA*

6/11/23 Family Life Radio Fest. Glendale, AZ*

7/16/23 Hills Alive Festival Rapid City, SD*

7/20/23 Truist Park Atlanta, GA*

7/22/23 Wild Adventures Theme Park Valdosta, GA*

8/7/23 Wisconsin State Fair West Allis, WI*

8/10/23 Iowa State Fair Des Moines, IA*

8/12/23 Unity Festival Muskegon, MI*

8/21/23 The Alaska State Fair Palmer, AK*

FOR KING + COUNTRY is one of the music industry's most respected and decorated duos. Brothers Joel and Luke Smallbone have been awarded four GRAMMY Awards, an American Music Award, 10 GMA Dove Awards, a Billboard Music Award, and 16 K-LOVE Fan Awards. Their 13 No. 1 songs have produced an astonishing 2 billion career streams. The RIAA Platinum-selling act's live show has been hailed as a must-see concert event that continues to wow sold-out crowds whether in the U.S., Australia, Germany, Netherlands, or New Zealand. FOR KING + COUNTRY's WHAT ARE WE WAITING FOR?, released this year, became the duo's second Top 10 album on the Billboard 200; following their RIAA Gold certified album, BURN THE SHIPS, which also debuted in the Top 10 of the Billboard Top 200 Album Chart. The duo has had seven consecutive No. 1 songs including "For God Is With Us," "joy.," "TOGETHER" (feat. Kirk Franklin & Tori Kelly)," and the 11-week Platinum smash, "God Only Knows." The global hitmakers have collaborated with a diverse list of artists including Jordin Sparks, Hillary Scott, Dolly Parton, NEEDTOBREATHE and Timbaland, amongst others. Joel and Luke Smallbone are committed to numerous philanthropic efforts focused on human trafficking, children in need, as well as numerous programs in support of the arts. For more information about FOR KING + COUNTRY visit: www.forkingandcountry.com.