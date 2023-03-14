Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Folk-Jazz-Pop Musician, Loryn Taggart, Releases First Solo Release Since 2020

Loryn Taggart has ambitiously broken through the music industry, achieving notable recognition all before releasing her debut album.

Mar. 14, 2023  

Folk-Jazz-Pop Musician, Loryn Taggart, Releases First Solo Release Since 2020

Montreal-based folk-jazz-pop musician, Loryn Taggart, celebrates her birthday and first solo release since 2020 with brand-new single The Reunion. Stream The Reunion HERE.

The Reunion, originally written over 15 years ago by Taggart's older brother Matthew about his struggles with being bullied in high school, has been reworked ever-so-slightly. Inspired by the structure of Feist's Sea Lion, this stomp and holler/jazz/pop anthemic song is intended to represent the struggle with social anxiety and how it relates to relying on substances to relax.

"Social anxiety is something I really struggle with," said Loryn. "Big crowds or intimate dates, I'm always overthinking my energy and how I come across to people that I interact with. I know I'm not alone in that and I don't think the struggles of social anxiety are talked about enough."

Lyrically The Reunion is about attending a high school reunion after a decade of being away from home and coping with the anxiety through self sabotage or mock confidence. The infamous high school reunion is a metaphor for facing the chaos of life. "I feel like this song is especially relatable as we're starting to emerge from 2 years of isolation," added Loryn.

Producer and genre-bending singer-songwriter Loryn Taggart has ambitiously broken through the music industry, achieving notable recognition all before releasing her debut album. This Hungarian-Canadian musician who was raised in the Prairies, took a leap of faith at just 16 years old when she left her family home and moved to Toronto in the pursuit of living out her dream. From performing with a Toronto-based bar band, to taking the stage solo at legendary venues such as Horseshoe Tavern, Rivoli, Cameron House and Le Verre Bouteille, Loryn quickly gained acknowledgement through nominations from Canadian Folk Music Awards, the 18th Annual Independent Music Awards, SoundClash Music Awards and was the runner-up recipient of the Cobalt Prize for Blues Innovative Songwriter of the Year.

Now based in Montreal, it wasn't before long when Taggart's talents were being noticed. Before the world shutdown in 2020, Loryn had the pleasure of touring with Canadian Folk Musician Donovan Woods, and most notably in 2021, was asked to audition for the role of David Bowie on an international tribute tour highlighting Bowies 'The Berlin Trilogy' era, in which she landed the job on the spot. After partnering with La Tribe Agence and Moment Factory, Loryn went on to perform the role of David Bowie at renowned venues such as Place Des Arts, Canadian Arts Centre and the Amphitheatre Cogeco, performing songs such as Station to Station and Heroes, being one of the first female musicians to do so. Loryn Taggart began creating her debut album in collaboration with Marcus Paquin (The National, Tim Baker, Stars) set to release 2023.



Epiphone Releases Chris Stapleton Frontier Acoustic Guitar Photo
Epiphone Releases Chris Stapleton Frontier Acoustic Guitar
Epiphone is proud to debut a partnership with acclaimed musician and songwriter, Chris Stapleton, with the new Epiphone Chris Stapleton Frontier. A rare Epiphone acoustic guitar, made in the USA and hand-crafted in the storied Gibson Acoustic factory in Bozeman, Montana by Gibson’s expert acoustic luthiers.
Pieta Brown and JT Bates Team Up For New Pair Of Singles Photo
Pieta Brown and JT Bates Team Up For New Pair Of Singles
Pieta Brown and drummer and producer JT Bates (Bonny Light Horseman, Big Red Machine, Taylor Swift) have teamed up for a new pair of singles titled “In This World” and “Thing or 2.” The tracks were mixed by Tucker Martine (Madison Cunningham, Calexico, My Morning Jacket) and mastered by Huntley Miller (The Cactus Blossoms, Sylvan Esso, Bon Iver).
Love & Rockets Announce Spring Tour Dates Photo
Love & Rockets Announce Spring Tour Dates
Forming in 1985 after the first split of their band Bauhaus, Love and Rockets provided a clean slate and an opportunity to plumb the depths of imagination and influences. Named after the underground comic by the Hernandez brothers, the band made seven records over the course of thirteen years.
BMG/BBR Music Group Signs The Frontmen Photo
BMG/BBR Music Group Signs The Frontmen
The trio of Richie McDonald, formerly of Lonestar, Tim Rushlow, formerly of Little Texas, and Larry Stewart of Restless Heart boasts a collective arsenal of 30 No. 1 hit songs and over 30 million records sold. The three country vets will release new music this year as well as re-record new versions of their greatest hits.

More Hot Stories For You


Chart-Topping Chicago-Based Musician Sarantos Releases New Single 'Another Surgery'Chart-Topping Chicago-Based Musician Sarantos Releases New Single 'Another Surgery'
March 13, 2023

Sarantos is a genre-fluid singer, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist with an ever-expanding catalog of releases. Hailing from Chicago, he has created both national and international chart-topping singles, while placing his songs on hit daytime TV shows like 'Days of Our Lives.' With more than 200K Spotify streams of his latest album, 'A Spoonful of Greece,' and another 35K on his past three singles, the award-winning artist continues his monthly release schedule with 'Another Surgery.'
Watch: Malina Moye Asks The Question, 'Are You Okay?' In Her New Music Video F.I.N.E.Watch: Malina Moye Asks The Question, 'Are You Okay?' In Her New Music Video F.I.N.E.
March 13, 2023

Singer-songwriter-guitarist Malina Moye has released her contemporary blues rock opus F.I.N.E. (F*d Up, Insecure, Neurotic, and Emotionally unstable), the second single from her upcoming album 'Dirty,' which drops this Friday, March 17.
The Margaret Slovak Trio to Release 'BALLAD FOR BRAD' Album in JuneThe Margaret Slovak Trio to Release 'BALLAD FOR BRAD' Album in June
March 12, 2023

Ballad for Brad, her long awaited fourth album as a leader, features the guitarist in top form in a trio with bassist Harvie S and drummer Michael Sarin. The project is named after her beloved husband Brad Buchholz who has had a longtime struggle with cancer.
Le Sonic Release New Single 'Riverside Drive'Le Sonic Release New Single 'Riverside Drive'
March 11, 2023

LE SONIC, the music production duo of Mike Rogers & Gary Lefkowith, have released their brand new single and video 'RIVERSIDE DRIVE' (featuring Jim Hynes on Trumpet and Scott Kreitzer on Saxophone) available now on Spotify, YouTube and all the major music services.
Rapper Bigg Z Presents New Single 'Out Of Reach' Featuring Legendary Hip Hop Artist BLURapper Bigg Z Presents New Single 'Out Of Reach' Featuring Legendary Hip Hop Artist BLU
March 11, 2023

Rising Hip hop artist Bigg Z has released the new single 'Out of Reach' - available now on all the major music services. The track, which features current world renowned Hip Hop star Blu was written and performed by Bigg Z, Blu, & Lauren Mateo, Produced by Luke White, and Mixed/Mastered by Diego Ayala and Alex Delgado.
share