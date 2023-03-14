Folk-Jazz-Pop Musician, Loryn Taggart, Releases First Solo Release Since 2020

Montreal-based folk-jazz-pop musician, Loryn Taggart, celebrates her birthday and first solo release since 2020 with brand-new single The Reunion. Stream The Reunion HERE.

The Reunion, originally written over 15 years ago by Taggart's older brother Matthew about his struggles with being bullied in high school, has been reworked ever-so-slightly. Inspired by the structure of Feist's Sea Lion, this stomp and holler/jazz/pop anthemic song is intended to represent the struggle with social anxiety and how it relates to relying on substances to relax.

"Social anxiety is something I really struggle with," said Loryn. "Big crowds or intimate dates, I'm always overthinking my energy and how I come across to people that I interact with. I know I'm not alone in that and I don't think the struggles of social anxiety are talked about enough."

Lyrically The Reunion is about attending a high school reunion after a decade of being away from home and coping with the anxiety through self sabotage or mock confidence. The infamous high school reunion is a metaphor for facing the chaos of life. "I feel like this song is especially relatable as we're starting to emerge from 2 years of isolation," added Loryn.

Producer and genre-bending singer-songwriter Loryn Taggart has ambitiously broken through the music industry, achieving notable recognition all before releasing her debut album. This Hungarian-Canadian musician who was raised in the Prairies, took a leap of faith at just 16 years old when she left her family home and moved to Toronto in the pursuit of living out her dream. From performing with a Toronto-based bar band, to taking the stage solo at legendary venues such as Horseshoe Tavern, Rivoli, Cameron House and Le Verre Bouteille, Loryn quickly gained acknowledgement through nominations from Canadian Folk Music Awards, the 18th Annual Independent Music Awards, SoundClash Music Awards and was the runner-up recipient of the Cobalt Prize for Blues Innovative Songwriter of the Year.

Now based in Montreal, it wasn't before long when Taggart's talents were being noticed. Before the world shutdown in 2020, Loryn had the pleasure of touring with Canadian Folk Musician Donovan Woods, and most notably in 2021, was asked to audition for the role of David Bowie on an international tribute tour highlighting Bowies 'The Berlin Trilogy' era, in which she landed the job on the spot. After partnering with La Tribe Agence and Moment Factory, Loryn went on to perform the role of David Bowie at renowned venues such as Place Des Arts, Canadian Arts Centre and the Amphitheatre Cogeco, performing songs such as Station to Station and Heroes, being one of the first female musicians to do so. Loryn Taggart began creating her debut album in collaboration with Marcus Paquin (The National, Tim Baker, Stars) set to release 2023.