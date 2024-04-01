Flung Shares New Single 'Misty'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



As Kashika Kollaikal, aka Flung, approaches the release of her LP and third solo release, All Heartbeat, out April 5, 2024, via Get Better Records, the Oakland-based multi-instrumentalist shares single "Misty."

Listen to the new song here!

"'Misty' is a song that evolved from something completely different," explains Kollaikal. "It's about missing someone dear to you and yearning to be near them."

Rather than shy away from earlier material, All Heartbeat honors that work. Fans of Kollaikal’s past albums Shaky But My Hair Is Grown (2020) and Apricot Angel (2022) may recognize pieces of familiar songs re-arranged, reversed, and stitched into the fabric of these new compositions.

The Easter eggs are sure to delight careful listeners, and these windows connect to a deeper question for Kollaikal: how do you return? She references her love of Milton Nascimento, the renowned Brazilian singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist, who frequently revisits his songs by recording new iterations that call back to other moments from throughout his sixty-year career. "Milton’s music has taught me a lot about how to approach your earlier work, and your earlier selves, with care and generosity instead of judgment and self-consciousness," she says. With this new addition to Flung’s catalog, Kollaikal is surfacing and honoring her past while forging lucidly ahead.

As Flung, multi-instrumentalist Kashika Kollaikal creates channels for feeling. After beginning as a solo recording project in 2020 during the early days of the COVID pandemic, Flung returns in 2024 as part of the Get Better Records family with her third solo release, All Heartbeat. These songs are as catchy as they are emotionally visceral, as accessible as they are uncanny.

All Heartbeat features Flung’s trademark use of meditative repetition and intricate polyrhythm as her sound grows into an immersive, tactile world full of glimmers of sun and storm, exhaust fans, car horns, hand-punched music box sheets, and aluminum foil buzzing on piano strings. Bringing together a richly experimental sonic palette with intimate sentiments dealing with love, place, and transness, All Heartbeat showcases Flung at her most lucid.