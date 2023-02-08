Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Flume Unveils Surprise Album 'Things Don't Always Go The Way You Plan'

Flume will headline The Kia Forum in Los Angeles on May 5 to celebrate the milestone anniversary, with support from Chet Faker and Kučka.

Feb. 08, 2023  

Grammy-winning electronic music titan Flume unveils a surprise package of unheard music from the last decade today-listen to Things Don't Always Go The Way You Plan here. The release marks ten years since Flume's self-titled debut 2012's Flume launched the now-iconic producer and his signature sound into the stratosphere, with billions of streams worldwide and Platinum sales in multiple countries.

In addition to the surprise music, Flume will headline The Kia Forum in Los Angeles on May 5 to celebrate the milestone anniversary, with support from Chet Faker and Kučka. Artist presale begins Monday, February 13 at 10am PT with general onsale following at 12pm PT -- get tickets here.

Based on his social media posts it appears the music was culled from laptops and hard drives stashed away while he worked on other projects. Fans displayed significant nostalgia around the ten-year anniversary of his debut album with mounting requests to share more music after the release of the early demo, "Slugger 1.4 [2014 Export.WAV]," in late 2022. It appears Things Don't Always Go The Way You Plan may be the response.

Things Don't Always Go The Way You Plan features tracks with Injury Reserve, Panda Bear and Isabella Manfredi-with whom Flume previously collaborated on "The Greatest View" and "TRUST." The collection is an immersive dive into the various eras of Flume with a combination of experimental and vocal material.

There's uplifting cinematic moments, "Close 1.2 [2016 Export Wav]," wonky mixtape era beats, "Nice 2 Know U 1.5.3 [2020 Export Wav]," a return to hip hop, "Counting Sheep (V2) [2018 Export Wav]," and classic song driven material, "Rhinestone 1.7.2 [2018 Export Wav]." It's all very Flume and consistent with the eclecticism that has earned him his unique lane in electronic music and popular culture.

In May 2022, Flume shared his third studio album, Palaces (featuring "Say Nothing" with MAY-A, which recently came in #1 on Triple J's annual Hottest 100 countdown (only one other artist has ever earned the top spot twice), and "Sirens" with Caroline Polachek) to international praise, six ARIA Award nominations and a J Award nomination for Australian Album of the Year.

Flume spent the majority of 2022 touring internationally, including a celebrated main stage slot at Coachella and a run of dates throughout his native Australia. Ten years on, Flume is now a global headliner with a Grammy Award for Best Dance/Electronic Album and a total of four Grammy Award nominations to his name.

After sharing his 2016 sophomore LP Skin, Flume went on to sell over 300,000 tickets globally across a sold-out, 59-date world tour that year. In 2019, Flume's acclaimed Hi This Is Flume mixtape earned him a second Best Dance/Electronic Album Grammy nomination and he played lineup-topping sets at festivals worldwide including Lollapalooza, Osheaga, Outside Lands, Japan's Summersonic, Italy's C2C and more.

Listen to the new album here:

Photo credit: Zac Bayly



