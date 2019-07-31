Flume Unveils QUITS EP With Reo Cragun

Acclaimed Australian producer Flume debuts a collaborative EP, Quits, with rapper Reo Craguntoday featuring previously released single "Friends" and new tracks "Quits" and "Levitate," premiered today as Zane Lowe's World Record on Apple Music's Beats 1.

"Reo's got a great ability to adapt to whatever's going on musically," says Flume. "Whether it's something on the slower side or

something high energy he's able to complement and engage with it in a way that's quite unique. From the first session we were having fun and the music was good so we kept going. It's a friendship as well. We're friends outside of the studio so it's just natural and fun to work together."

Listen to QUITS here:

"Working with Flume is always amazing," says Cragun. "He does such a great job of getting whatever he hears inside of his brain written out. Around the start of us hanging out he had these crazy fast scooters that took us around his neighborhood during our session breaks. He was building his studio at the time so we would pop in over there and use our imaginations to construct what was to come. It was so inspiring. I'm really fortunate that we were able to become such great friends outside of the music. I have nothing but love for Harley!"

The EP comes ahead of a run of very special shows kicking off next week, with dates at Osheaga,Lollapalooza, two Flume & Friends nights at Colorado's iconic Red Rocks, Outside Lands, Japan's Summersonic, Australia's Listen Out, Italy's C2C, a headline run across Europe including a sold out show at London's O2 Academy Brixton and more. Visit flu.me for more info.

Quits follows several new releases from Flume this year, including "Let You Know" featuringLondon Grammar-The FADER praised the "twitchy, regression-relishing track" while Highsnobiety called it "a cosmic collaboration"-and the much-lauded Hi This Is Flume mixtape and visualizer.

Recent critical praise for Hi This Is Flume:

"Hi This Is Flume is, both philosophically and sonically, an inflection point. Seventeen

cohesive tracks nudge the needle on Streten's sound."-Pitchfork

"Hi This Is Flume runs 38 minutes. It'll be the best 38 minutes of your day,

hands down."-Billboard

"The artist's most fervently ambitious project to date"-Hypebeast

"Hi This Is Flume (Mixtape) is a reinvigorating work of electronic music."-Mother Jones

Flume (born Harley Streten) rose to prominence as a teenager with his scene-starting self-titled debut in 2012. Featuring the hits "Holding On," "On Top," "Sleepless" and others, the album topped the ARIA charts, garnered four spots in triple j's Hottest 100 and sold out a massive Australian 40,000 cap tour. In the two years that followed, Flume established a name as a serious international contender thanks to his compelling live show (debuting at Coachella, Lollapalooza and many others) and skillful remixes of high-profile acts including Lorde and Disclosure.

After a series of well-received collaborations (Lockjaw EP with Chet Faker [2014] and Some Mindswith Andrew Wyatt [2015]), Flume released his second LP, Skin. Launching with the blockbuster hit "Never Be Like You" featuring Kai, and topping the ARIA Chart on release, the album reinforced Flume's status as an inventive, boundary-pushing producer while simultaneously reaching huge new audiences around the world. That year, Flume topped triple j's Hottest 100, won seven ARIAs, an APRA Award for Songwriter of the Year and sold over 300,000 tickets globally across a sold out 59 date world tour. He achieved platinum accreditation in multiple territories around the world and took home his first Grammy Award for Best/Dance Electronic Album.

FLUME LIVE

August 2 Montreal, QC Osheaga Music & Arts Festival

August 4 Chicago, IL Lollapalooza Music & Arts Festival

August 6 Morrison, CO Red Rocks

August 7 Morrison, CO Red Rocks

August 10 San Francisco, CA Outside Lands Music & Arts Festival

August 15 Seoul, South Korea Nanji Hangang Park

August 17 Tokyo, Japan Summersonic

August 18 Osaka, Japan Summersonic

August 23 Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia KL Live

August 24 Bali, Indonesia Sunny Side Up Festival

September 27 Melbourne, Australia Listen Out

September 28 Brisbane, Australia Listen Out

September 29 Perth, Australia Listen Out

October 4 Auckland, New Zealand Listen In

October 5 Sydney, Australia Listen Out

October 6 Adelaide, Australia Listen In

October 28 Warsaw, Poland Torwar

October 29 Berlin, Germany UFO im Velodrome

November 1 Turin, Italy C2C Festival

November 2 Frankfurt, Germany Jahrhunderthalle

November 3 Paris, France Zénith

November 4 Toulouse, France Zénith

November 6 Amsterdam, Netherlands AFAS Live

November 7 Antwerp, Belgium Lotto Arena

November 10 Esch-sur-Alzette, Luxembourg Rockhal

November 12 London, United Kingdom O2 Academy Brixton

November 13 Manchester, United Kingdom Mayfield Depot

November 16 Mexico City, Mexico Corona Capital

