Flume Debuts LET YOU KNOW With London Grammar

Acclaimed Australian producer Flume unveils a new track, "Let You Know" featuring London Grammar, today via Future Classic. Watch the Jonathan Zawada-directed lyric video here and listen here.

"[London Grammar vocalist] Hannah Reid and I wrote 'Let You Know' last summer," says Flume. "I was on a writing trip to London, was actually the same trip where I first met slowthai. Had been wanting to make something with Hannah for a long time and this one just came together really naturally in the studio that day."

"We've been trying to work together for years but it just never worked out with our schedules but I'm so glad it finally did," says Reid. "Working with Harley was an honor because he pushes the boundaries of electronic music like nobody else. He's the kind of electronic artist who will be around forever. I love our song we did together."

In addition to two sold out Flume & Friends shows at Red Rocks with JPEGMAFIA and slowthai in August, Flume has confirmed his first European headline shows in three years this fall. Kicking off October 28, the tour will take him to Berlin, Paris,London and beyond. See below for full tour routing and visit flu.me/Europe for more information. Pre-sales begin June 19 with tickets on sale June 21.

"Let You Know" follows a slew of critically acclaimed music from Flume this year. March saw the release of Hi This Is Flume, a 38-minute mixtape and accompanying visualizer, as well as new single "Friends" (feat. Reo Cragun). The releases mark his first new music since 2016's Grammy Award-winning Skin. Hi This Is Flume has been streamed over 41 million times while "Friends" is at10 million streams.

Flume (born Harley Streten) rose to prominence as a teenager with his scene-starting self-titled debut in 2012. Featuring the hits "Holding On," "On Top," "Sleepless" and others, the album topped the ARIA charts, garnered four spots in triple j's Hottest 100 and sold out a massive Australian 40,000 cap tour. In the two years that followed, Flume established a name as a serious international contender thanks to his compelling live show (debuting at Coachella, Lollapalooza and many others) and skillful remixes of high-profile acts including Lorde and Disclosure.

After a series of well-received collaborations (Lockjaw EP with Chet Faker [2014] and Some Mindswith Andrew Wyatt [2015]), Flume released his second LP, Skin. Launching with the blockbuster hit "Never Be Like You" featuring Kai, and topping the ARIA Chart on release, the album reinforced Flume's status as an inventive, boundary-pushing producer while simultaneously reaching huge new audiences around the world. That year, Flume topped triple j's Hottest 100, won seven ARIAs, an APRA Award for Songwriter of the Year and sold over 300,000 tickets globally across a sold out 59 date world tour. He achieved platinum accreditation in multiple territories around the world and took home his first Grammy Award for Best/Dance Electronic Album.

FLUME LIVE

August 2 Montreal, QC Osheaga Music & Arts Festival

August 4 Chicago, IL Lollapalooza Music & Arts Festival

August 6 Morrison, CO Red Rocks

August 7 Morrison, CO Red Rocks

August 10 San Francisco, CA Outside Lands Music & Arts Festival

August 15 Seoul, South Korea Nanji Hangang Park

August 17 Tokyo, Japan Summersonic

August 18 Osaka, Japan Summersonic

August 23 Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia KL Live

August 24 Bali, Indonesia Sunny Side Up Festival

September 27 Melbourne, Australia Listen Out

September 28 Brisbane, Australia Listen Out

September 29 Perth, Australia Listen Out

October 4 Auckland, New Zealand Listen In

October 5 Sydney, Australia Listen Out

October 6 Adelaide, Australia Listen In

October 28 Warsaw, Poland Torwar

October 29 Berlin, Germany UFO im Velodrome

November 1 Turin, Italy C2C Festival

November 2 Frankfurt, Germany Jahrhunderthalle

November 3 Paris, France Zénith

November 4 Toulouse, France Zénith

November 6 Amsterdam, Netherlands AFAS Live

November 7 Antwerp, Belgium Lotto Arena

November 10 Esch-sur-Alzette, Luxembourg Rockhal

November 12 London, United Kingdom O2 Academy Brixton

November 13 Manchester, United Kingdom TBA

November 16 Mexico City, Mexico Corona Capital





