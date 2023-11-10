Floweroflove Drops Dreamy New Single for 'A Girl Like Me'

British indie-pop artist flowerovlove releases the intoxicating new single “a girl like me.” Achingly cool and so very clever, the joyous track explores the flirtatious first moments of a fiery new romance.

flowerovlove says of the single: “Everlasting crushes can be so splendid and passionate. You can become devoted almost like a golden retriever is, but it also clashes with feels of drowning in oceans of uncertainty that the person you adore may not feel the same way, so you obsess with questions like “would a boy like you like a girl like me?” or “could someone like you like someone like me?” As with every flowerovlove track, the lyrics and music paint a bright, vivid picture.

The track follows closely on the heels of “Next Best Exit,” which found the 18-year-old singer escaping a troubled relationship. It was preceded by her funk-infused single “Coffee Shop,” which further continued the breakout artist's spree of infinitely shareable indie-pop jams.

flowerovlove is poised for superstardom, already hotly-tipped in world's of music & fashion alike, being picked as one of i-D, CLASH, Notion and Nylon's ones to watch. She was included on Zane Lowe's Apple Music 23 for '23 list, and named as one of VEVO and Amazon Music's Artists To Watch for 2023.

In addition to being a singer-songwriter, having walked in Paris Fashion week and fronting campaigns for brands such as Gucci and Maison Kitsuné.

Inspired by artists such as Tame Impala, flowerovlove effortlessly combines her passions for music, nature and fashion into a flourishing whole, showcasing a wisdom and talent well beyond her years. She uses the symbol of a flower to depict the beauty of evolution and captivate listeners' hearts, take over their headphones, and draw attention to sustainability and preserving the earth around us.

“a girl like me' is another dazzling addition to flowerovlove's discography and rounds off a standout 2023 for the rising star, watch this space for more music.

Photo Credit: Finn Waring