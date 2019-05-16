Flower Shares First New Music In 29 Years, Touring With Sebadoh
Beloved NYC indie quartet Flower, which preceded Versus and features two of its members, is excited to share its first new music in 29 years. The two new tracks, "Names" and "Talk," premiered via BrooklynVegan, and will be available via a tour-exclusive flexi-disc on their upcoming run of dates supporting Sebadoh. See below for the current list of tour dates, and stay tuned for more music from Flower later this year via Ernest Jenning Record Co.
LISTEN TO "NAMES"
LISTEN TO "TALK"
A post-punk noise/pop band from NYC formed in 1986, Flower was a staple of the NYC underground scene carved out by Sonic Youth, Live Skull, and Swans, utilizing the noise element of the aforementioned artists to deepen the textures of more classically oriented pop/rock songs. They disbanded in 1990, leaving one EP and two albums to be remembered by. Members Richard (Guitar, Vocals) and Ed Baluyut (guitar) soon formed indie legends Versus, while Ian James (Bass, Vocals) joined Geffen flame-out Cell, and Andrew Bordwin (Drums) helped found Ruby Falls. Ian and Andrew would later team up to form the pop/punk band French.
Having not written together for three decades and having played less than a handful of reunion shows, Flower recently reunited, locked themselves in a room, and did not emerge until more than an album's worth of new material had been written. The writing sessions were such a success that the band reformed officially, recorded their new material, signed with Ernest Jenning Record Co, and began playing regular live shows.
FLOWER
LIVE 2019
5/22 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr. Smalls *
5/23 - Columbus, OH @ Rumba Café *
5/24 - Evanston, IL @ Space *
5/25 - Minneapolis, MN @ Turf Club *
5/26 - Omaha, NE @ Reverb *
5/28 - Denver, CO @ Globe Hall *
5/29 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge *
5/31 - Portland, OR @ Doug Fir Lounge *
6/01 - Vancouver, BC @ Fox Cabaret *
6/02 - Seattle, WA @ Tractor Tavern *
6/05 - San Francisco, CA @ Slims *
6/06 - Los Angeles, CA @ Roxy *
6/07 - San Diego, CA @ Casbah *
* - w/ Sebadoh