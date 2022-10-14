Florence + the Machine Shares 'Dance Fever (Live at Madison Square Garden)' Album

Dance Fever (Live at Madison Square Garden), a surprise new live album from Florence + the Machine, is out today.

Recorded at the band's two sold out Madison Square Garden shows last month, the album features live versions of tracks from the much-lauded new album Dance Fever-including "Free," "King" and "Dream Girl Evil"-plus classics from throughout the band's career.

Dance Fever (Live at Madison Square Garden) will be released on vinyl on April 14, 2023 and is available for pre-order today.

In addition to two nights at MSG, the band has toured arenas across North America this fall, with two sold at shows at Los Angeles's iconic Hollywood Bowl this weekend. Florence Welch and her band will play dates across the U.K. next month before embarking on a tour of Australia and New Zealand in March 2023.

Dance Fever, released in May, hit #1 in the U.K. and debuted at #1 on Billboard's Top Alternative Albums and Top Rock Albums charts, #2 on Top Album Sales and #7 on the Billboard 200-her fourth consecutive album in the top ten.

Dance Fever was recorded in London over the course of the pandemic in anticipation of the world's reopening. It conjures up what Florence missed most in the midst of lockdown-clubs, dancing at festivals, being in the whirl of movement and togetherness-and the hope of reunions to come.

The album that sees Florence at the peak of her powers, coming into a fully realized self-knowledge, poking sly fun at her own self-created persona, playing with ideas of identity, masculinity and femininity, redemption and celebration.

Dance Fever was produced by Florence, Jack Antonoff and Dave Bayley of Glass Animals.

Special thanks to MSG Entertainment and Madison Square Garden.

Listen to the new album here:

Photo credit: Lillie Eiger