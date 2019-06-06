Florence + the Machine Confirms Final High As Hope Tour Show at the Acropolis

Florence + the Machine will play an extremely special show September 19 at The Acropolis in Athens, Greece. The show will be Florence's first in Athens in a decade, and the last of her world-spanning tour behind High As Hope, her critically acclaimed fourth album.

"Grecian art and mythology have always played a huge part in my work, so I cannot think of a better place for the final show of this record," says Florence.

The band is currently wrapping an extensive tour of North America that included plays at Denver's Red Rocks Amphitheatre and headline slots at New York's Governors Balland FORM Arcosanti. The tour will conclude this weekend with stops in Atlanta, Orlando and Miami.

Florence's massively acclaimed fourth albumHigh As Hope was released last year. Most recently Florence debuted their Game of Thrones track "Jenny of Oldstones" which has been streamed more than 13 million times to date. Visitflorenceandthemachine.net for more information.





Related Articles View More Music Stories