Floor Space Share New Album 'MAYBE THIS IS IT'

Punk rock mastermind Floor Space have released their impassioned third album Maybe This is It, produced by John Naclerio (My Chemical Romance, Brand New) recorded at Nada Studios.

Maybe This Is It is an honest and angry, yet bright and cathartic 10 track rock record drawing from notes of ‘punk rock politics', catholic school trauma, self sabotage, heartbreak, self acceptance and silver linings.

Listen to Maybe This is It below!

With catchy basslines, captivating riffs and infectious melodies that transports back to early 2000's with a modern twist, frontman Charlie Bruno, who is not only the voice of the project but played guitar and bass on the entirety of the LP, channels his anger and heartbreak that's led him to his breaking point of self destruction.

The singer-songwriter/instrumentalist portrays the relatable traumas of growing up in a witty, tongue-in-cheek style of writing, giving listeners an honest and unfiltered depiction of his inner journey from self destruction to self acceptance.

“Maybe This Is It is a punk rock record about everything I've experienced in the last year” shares Charlies. “From heartbreak to addiction to overcoming depressive episodes, it's the most vulnerable thing I've ever made and I hope that translates to anyone who takes a listen.”

The highly anticipated, angsty break up album moves from a heated, negative headspace towards a more optimistic light as Charlie finds his way back to himself through the healing nature of writing. The exemplary yet diverse album full of earworms and memorable hooks tells tales of unhealthy coping mechanisms with anthemic bangers of frustrations like “Self Destruct” and single “Smile While It's Ending” which leans more towards the lightness of acceptance.

Their nostalgic, alt rock sound mixed with their compelling sense of truth and humor acts as a vessel to move through hardships, break vices and overcome the fear of trying new things (like vegetables!) along the way.

Maybe This Is It Tracklist: ﻿

Spine Replay Buttons Easier Ricochet Smile While It's Ending Aren't You Sick Dibs This Again Self Destruct Glass Dreams

The album features Charlie Bruno on Vocals, Guitar and Bass, Trevor Rogers on Drums and John James Ryan Jr. on Saxophone on “Dibs.”

Accompanying the release of the album, Floor Space has also announced a series of east coast album release shows. Tickets are available at the door.

Floor Space Album Release Shows

October 20 - Bethlehem, PA - The Flying V - 7pm

October 21 - Glassboro, NJ - The Grotto - 7pm

October 27 - Amityville, NY - Amityville Music Hall - 7pm

About Floor Space

Floor Space carries the torch from the classic pop punk and early 2000s emo we know and love. Having been compared to Green Day and Jack White, the project is the brainchild of Pennsylvania-native Charlie Bruno. Following their self-titled LP (2017) and second full length “Nothing Makes Sense” (2022), Charlie draws from heartbreak and car crashes to create their introspective third record Maybe This Is It out now. Incorporating sounds across the rock spectrum, Floor Space finds light in darkness in their own tongue-in-cheek fashion, solidifying their place in the fifth wave of pop punk.