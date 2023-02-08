Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Flogging Molly to Release ''Til The Anarchy's Restored' EP

The group has announced the March 10 arrival of the ‘Til The Anarchy’s Restored EP.

Feb. 08, 2023  

Flogging Molly, who recently released their seventh album, Anthem, a raucous affair which found the Celtic punk band reunited with Swagger and Drunken Lullabies engineer Steve Albini, have announced the March 10 arrival of the 'Til The Anarchy's Restored EP (Rise Records).

The EP features the new single "'Til The Anarchy's Restored," with a pair of live performances of classic Flogging Molly tracks "Drunken Lullabies" and "What's Left of the Flag." Both songs originally appeared on the 2002 album, Drunken Lullabies, and were recorded with Albini in one take during the Anthem sessions. Digital pre-orders are available now here.

"In a world that seems more divided than ever, this song feels more like a letter reaching out to a neighbor or a friend, and renewing relationships that might seem lost or gone," explains Dave King. "Maybe it's time to say hello again."

The EP arrives as the band is in the midst of a U.S. tour, playing the legendary Ryman Auditorium this evening before venturing west for the band's annual St. Patrick's Day performance at the Hollywood Palladium. Anti-Flag and Skinny Lister open on all U.S. dates.

Flogging Molly also recently announced a late Spring European trek, with several festival performances amidst the month-long tour, including outings at Rock Am Ring, Rock Im Park, Hellfest, and both Slam Dunk Festivals.

With five years between albums, expectations for Anthem were high, with the band delivering a quintessentially rollicking, and heartfelt, collection. Brooklyn Vegan said Anthem is "a ripper," New Noise said Anthem "easily satisfies expectations the Celtic-inspired punks have built over a decades-long career," and American Songwriter triumphantly declared, "Flogging Molly is back."

The band released four videos in support of Anthem, including the timely track and clip for "A Song of Liberty," penned by King as a recounting of a dark period in Irish history but made all the more relevant with events in Ukraine. The Mad Twins, Ukrainian animators/filmmakers, created the stirring video.



