Flogging Molly Announce North America Tour

Legendary Celtic punk heroes Flogging Molly have just announced North America headlining tour dates in continued support of their seventh album, Anthem (2022). The six-week trek will begin August 17 in Denver, CO, and will feature direct support from Los Angeles punk band The Bronx and added support from a surprise special guest.

All tickets go on sale this Friday, April 21 at 10 am local time. The Flogging Molly Summer 2023 VIP Packages go on sale starting Wednesday, April 19 @ 10 am local time. For more information including full VIP package details, visit https://www.floggingmolly.com/.

Additionally, the routing will include appearances at the Alaska State Fair and Louder Than Life Festival.

FLOGGING MOLLY TOUR DATES

8/17 Denver, CO - The Mission Ballroom

8/18 Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex

8/19 Bozeman, MT - The ELM

8/20 Missoula, MT - The Wilma

8/22 Spokane, WA - Knitting Factory

8/23 Vancouver, BC - Vogue Theatre

8/25 Palmer, AK - Alaska State Fair*

8/27 Seattle, WA - Showbox SoDo

8/29 Portland, OR - Roseland Theater

8/30 Eugene, OR - McDonald Theater

9/1 Wheatland, CA - Hard Rock Live

9/2 San Francisco, CA The Warfield

9/3 Fresno, CA - Tioga-Sequoia Brewing Company

9/5 Anaheim, CA - City National Grove of Anaheim

9/6 Tempe, AZ - Marquee Theatre

9/8 Dallas, TX - House of Blues

9/9 Houston, TX - House of Blues

9/10 San Antonio, TX - The Aztec Theatre

9/12 St. Louis, MO - The Pageant

9/13 Clear Lake, IA - Surf Ballroom & Museum

9/15 Cleveland, OH - Agora Theatre

9/16 Detroit, MI - The Fillmore

9/19 Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Steel

9/20 Boston, MA - House of Blues

9/22 Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore

9/23 Columbus, OH - KEMBA Live!

9/24 Louisville, KY - Louder Than Life Festival*

9/26 Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore

9/27 Charlotte, NC - The Fillmore

9/29 Atlanta, GA - The Tabernacle

9/30 Orlando, FL - House of Blues

* no The Bronx

Flogging Molly is Dave King (lead vocals, acoustic guitar, bodhran), Bridget Regan (violin, tin whistle, vocals), Dennis Casey (guitar, vocals), Matt Hensley (accordion, concertina, vocals), Nathen Maxwell (bass guitar, vocals), Spencer Swain (mandolin, banjo, guitar, vocals), and Mike Alonso (drums, percussion).

Starting out as the house band for Molly Malone's in Los Angeles and building a loyal following through endless touring, Flogging Molly has become a staple in the punk scene over the past 20-plus years, kicking off with their riotous debut album, Swagger, and continuing through their six additional studio albums.

Flogging Molly's most recent album Anthem arrived in September 2022 via Rise Records and saw the band reunite with legendary engineer Steve Albini (who worked with Flogging Molly on their first two albums Swagger and Drunken Lullabies).

Brooklyn Vegan said Anthem is "a ripper," New Noise said Anthem "easily satisfies expectations the Celtic-inspired punks have built over a decades-long career," and American Songwriter triumphantly declared, "Flogging Molly is back."

The band released four videos in support of Anthem, including the timely track and clip for "A Song of Liberty," penned by King as a recounting of a dark period in Irish history but made all the more relevant with events in Ukraine. The Mad Twins, Ukrainian animators/filmmakers, created the stirring video.

On March 10, 2023 the band released a new, three-song, 'Til The Anarchy's Restored EP (Rise Records), featuring the previously unreleased title track and one-take performances of the band's classic songs: "Drunken Lullabies" and "What's Left of the Flag,". Recent touring has brought Flogging Molly to historic locations including Nashville's Ryman Auditorium, Austin City Limits Live at The Moody Theater, and the band's annual St. Patrick's Day outing at the Hollywood Palladium (which sold out).

Flogging Molly also recently announced a late Spring European trek, with several festival performances amidst the month-long tour, including outings at Rock Am Ring, Rock Im Park, Hellfest, and both Slam Dunk Festivals. The band's annual Salty Dog Cruise sets sail November 8 and has already sold out, and will feature Pennywise, The Interrupters, Stiff Little Fingers and many more.

Photo credit: Katie Hovland