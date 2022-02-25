Flo Milli Unleashes New Single 'PBC'

To cap off Black History Month, Alabama's very own princess of rap, Flo Milli releases her new track "PBC" (Pretty Black Cute) via RCA Records. The track, which follows suit with Flo's previous releases focuses on confidence and black female empowerment.

Flo Milli first premiered the YoungFyre-produced track (Lil Wayne, T-Pain, Jaden) while walking the runway at Tia Adeola's NYFW show on February 10th.

The accompanying track artwork draws inspiration from iconic black magazines that became popular over the course of many decades.

The release of "PBC" comes fresh of the heels of her fall 2021 release "Ice Baby." The fiery track was unveiled via a COLORS performance and received critical acclaim from NME, PAPER, and many more as well as Consequence who hailed the record "...a searing banger that's sure to make you feel like a million bucks."

2021 proved to be another incredible year for Flo Milli. Following the success of her 2020 mixtape Ho, why is you here ?, she was nominated for Best New Artist at the BET Awards and Best Breakthrough Song at the MTV VMAs for her feature on Young Baby Tate's "I Am." Both of Flo's verses on "I Am" and Yung Manny's "Clap For Em'" had massive moments on TikTok with over 4 million videos created with the sounds combined.

She performed at numerous major music festivals throughout 2021, including Lollapalooza, Rolling Loud Miami, Firefly and more, and released her song "Roaring 20s" alongside a Spotify RADAR artist campaign in January 2021.

Listen to the new single here: