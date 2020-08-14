Flo Milli Featured on Vevo Series Ctrl.At.Home

Watch the rapper perform 'Weak' live.

Vevo announces Flo Milli as the next artist in their Ctrl.At.Home series with a performance of "Weak" premiering today. Vevo's Ctrl series highlights the work of hard-hitting, cutting-edge musicians making an impact in today's music scene - both emerging and established. These artists demand attention, and Vevo's Ctrl shines a deserving spotlight. Flo Milli's performance follow sessions from Rick Ross, Common, Rapsody, Fat Joe, Jeezy, Jadakiss, Fabolous, A$AP Ferg and more.

Watch the live session below!

Viral Internet response to a 2018 single catapulted Alabama rapper Flo Milli from underground status to streaming numbers in the millions. Her brazen anthem of self-confidence "Beef FloMix" brought the rapper's lighthearted demeanor and fluid rhyme styles to legions of new fans.

Flo Milli grew up in Mobile, Alabama, and began rapping at age 11. She released her first single, "No Hook," in 2015 when she was just 16 years old. Milli released new music sporadically over the next few years, but it wasn't until her 2018 reworking of the instrumental from Playboi Carti and Ethereal's woozy track "Beef" that the seeds were planted for her fame. As "Beef FloMix," Milli's dominant lyrics transformed the song into a decimation of would-be haters and gained some traction on its own. When fans on the Internet started using the song to soundtrack their own dance videos, however, things really took off. The song was soon racking up millions of streams, and a video for the song was also viewed millions of times.

"Weak" is now streaming on all platforms. Keep up with exclusive content from artists all over the world on YouTube.com/Vevo.

