Flo Milli Announces New Album 'Fine Ho, Stay' & Shares 'Fruit Loop'

Stay set for release of the album via RCA Records later this summer.

Aug. 01, 2023

Alabama’s very own princess of rap Flo Milli announces her second studio album, Fine Ho, Stay set for release via RCA Records later this summer - pre-order/pre-save - HERE

To coincide with the announcement, she shares the album’s first single and visual for “Fruit Loop.” The hard-hitting track, produced by YoungFyre (who is known for producing her hit ‘Conceited’) exudes the unrelenting confidence that has become a Flo Milli signature. The track first premiered on Thursday, July 27th as Apple’s Daily New Music feature. The boisterous visual is directed by Chandler Lass (Latto, Ari Lennox).  

Fine Ho, Stay follows the release of Milli’s debut mixtape Ho, why is you here ? (2020) and her critically acclaimed debut album, You Still Here, Ho ? (2022). The new album keeps on theme, proving Milli has arrived for mainstream stardom and is here to stay.

Earlier this year Milli made her Coachella debut, outfitted in custom Pucci for the weekend and wowed audiences with a high-energy set of her hits. She welcomed Monaleo onto her set for the two to perform their hit single “We Not Humping” together, which has been streamed and viewed over 50 million times worldwide. 

In just a few short years, Milli has amassed over half a billion streams and shows no signs of slowing down. She has received critical praise from the likes of The New York Times, NPR, Rolling Stone, Pitchfork, Billboard amongst others and graced some of the biggest stages in the world including MTV Video Music Awards, Coachella, Rolling Loud, Wireless Festival in the UK and many more.

She has been nominated for various awards including Best New Artist at the BET Awards and BET Hip-Hop Awards and has collaborated with major brands including Pucci, American Express, 7Eleven, Google Pixel and more. 

Listen/watch “Fruit Loop” and keep an eye out for more information on Fine Ho, Stay coming soon. 

ABOUT FLO MILLI

With over half a billion streams to date, 23-year-old, Alabama born rapper, Flo Milli has taken the world by storm in her short ascent. Releasing her first official track “Beef FloMix” on her SoundCloud in late 2018, she had gone viral by early 2019 on TikTok, marking her breakout success and she hasn’t let up since.

Releasing tracks and visuals throughout 2019, she followed up with “In The Party” which has been streamed and viewed nearly 200 million times worldwide. Known for her bubbly delivery and aggressive bars, in July 2020 she took the internet by storm once again with the release of her debut mixtape, Ho, why is you here ?.

Adding to her accolades, she was nominated for Best New Artist at the 2021 BET Awards and Best Breakthrough Song at the MTV VMAs for her feature on Baby Tate’s “I Am”. 

Flo returned, releasing her debut album You Still Here, Ho ? in July 2022 via RCA Records. Conceptually this album sees Flo fully stepping into her own – creatively flushing out a concept through each track and visual that pays homage to major moments in black pop culture. The album is a visual and listening experience like none other that shows her musical prowess but also her acting chops.

In 2022, Flo made her television debut performance at the MTV VMA’s on the Extended Play Stage presented by Doritos, multiple appearances at New York Fashion Week, and a debut headlining tour in partnership with Monster Energy Outbreak. She also collaborated with Monaleo on their smash single “We Not Humping.”

Most recently, Flo Milli made her Coachella debut in April 2023, wowing audiences with her high energy set, outfitted in custom Pucci. She has gone on to release collaborations with 7Eleven for National Slurpee day with her track “Anything Flows'' and Floxmix tracks like “B.T.W.” and “Flo Milli” paying homage to some of hip-hop’s greatest songs in celebration of this year’s 50th Anniversary as she gears up to release new music.

Photo by Brandon Almengo



