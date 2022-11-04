Fletcher Shares New Single 'Suckerpunch' & Announces Deluxe Album

Critically lauded singer/songwriter FLETCHER premieres a dizzying new single called "Suckerpunch." A gorgeous burst of raw euphoria, "Suckerpunch" appears on the just-announced deluxe edition of her widely acclaimed debut album Girl Of My Dreams, due out November 18th via Capitol Records. Check out the full tracklist for the deluxe edition below, and go HERE to pre-order now.

One of four new songs featured on the deluxe version of Girl Of My Dreams, "Suckerpunch" arrives as FLETCHER pushes forward with her sold-out Girl Of My Dreams Tour (a 25-date North American headlining run wrapping up on November 18 at the Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles). As the boundary-shattering queer icon continues her meteoric rise, FLETCHER will also appear as herself in the upcoming and highly-anticipated third season of The L Word: Generation Q on Showtime.

FLETCHER collaborated with the hitmakers behind Joji's "Glimpse of Us" Riley and Connor McDonough on "Suckerpunch." The track fully embodies the one-of-a-kind balance of vulnerability and punch that makes FLETCHER's music so addictive.

With its driving rhythms and dreamy guitar tones, the bright and airy track finds FLETCHER detailing the pure rush of instant infatuation, delivering every line with an ultravivid specificity depicting a first date back in 2016. Built on an effortlessly commanding vocal performance, "Suckerpunch" ultimately fits right at home on Girl Of My Dreams, an album deeply rooted in FLETCHER's candid storytelling and empowered self-exploration.

Released in September, Girl Of My Dreams immediately earned massive praise from major outlets like Rolling Stone, who stated that FLETCHER "is an artist with a healthy sense of humor who's delivered chaotic bangers full of cheeky choruses about what dating is really like...A rising star at her rawest...honest, and deliberate").

Vulture hailed the album as a "crystal-clear debut that isn't so much an introduction but a declaration that FLETCHER is already here, whether you're ready for her or not...a glimmering, stadium-size record with razor-sharp pop instincts," with Consequence proclaiming that "where many artists prefer to keep at least a bit of a screen between their life and the audience, FLETCHER tears any semblance of that away with Girl Of My Dreams."

Executive-produced by Malay (Frank Ocean, Lorde) - who also helmed FLETCHER's you ruined new york city for me and THE S(EX) TAPES, a 2020 EP that hit No. 1 on iTunes across all genres - Girl Of My Dreams includes FLETCHER's chart-climbing smash hit "Becky's So Hot" (a much-buzzed-about track that reached #3 on the iTunes chart across all genres and landed on Billboard's Hot Rock and Alternative Songs chart).

An unfiltered and endlessly fascinating document of self-discovery and transformation, the album also features hit singles like "Her Body Is Bible," "Sting," "Better Version," and "Serial Heartbreaker."

Praised by leading outlets like TIME, Wonderland, Harper's Bazaar, Interview Magazine, NME and The Guardian, acclaimed singer/songwriter FLETCHER hails from Asbury Park, New Jersey, where she cultivated her passion for music and her unforgettably candid storytelling.

In 2019 she released her debut EP you ruined new york city for me. The widely lauded EP features her breakthrough hit "Undrunk," a track that spent several weeks on the Billboard Hot 100, scored the #1 spot on Spotify's Viral Chart, and emerged as the fastest-rising song at pop radio from a new artist in the past five years.

Released in September 2020, FLETCHER's EP THE S(EX) TAPES hit No. 1 on iTunes across all genres and drew praise from outlets like Teen Vogue, SPIN, PAPER, GQ, and more, with its gold-certified lead single "Bitter" fast approaching 200 million global streams. FLETCHER continued her triumphant run with recent singles "girls girls girls" - a bold reimagining of Katy Perry's iconic "I Kissed a Girl" (released with Perry's early stamp of approval) - and "Cherry" featuring trailblazing pop star Hayley Kiyoko.

With her music amassing over a billion combined streams worldwide, FLETCHER was also nominated for a GLAAD Media Award for Outstanding Breakthrough Music Artist and landed on Forbes' 30 Under 30 list for 2022.

Her debut album Girl Of My Dreams arrived in September, immediately earning raves from the likes of Rolling Stone, Billboard, Nylon, Vulture, Consequence and more. In support of the LP, FLETCHER performed on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" and has set out on a sold-out 25-date tour across North America.

Watch the new music video here:

Photo credit: Carlos de la Reina