Fletcher Sets the US Leg of the Global 'In Search of the Antidote' Tour

Acclaimed singer/songwriter FLETCHER will embark her global In Search Of The Antidote tour with the US headlining run beginning on September 12th in Minneapolis. Wrapping up on October 9th at the iconic Greek Theatre in Los Angeles, the tour takes its name from the FLETCHER's highly anticipated sophomore album, due out next Friday via Capitol Records, available for pre-order now.

See the full itinerary including European and Australian dates HERE and all US tour dates below. Text “ANTIDOTE” 1+(732)605-5362 to receive exclusive access to presale tickets. Tickets go on sale next Friday, March 22nd at 10am local time HERE.

Including a stop at the legendary Radio City Music Hall in New York City, the In Search Of The Antidote tour features Canadian rockers The Beaches in New York on September 21st. rising popstar Slayyyter, who will grace the bill at FLETCHER's Greek Theatre show on October 9th, with queer pop newcomer Maude Labour supporting across all dates.

Says FLETCHER, “US! Adding you to the roster for 2024. So happy to be back on the stage and traveling across the country to see your faces singing back my songs. I have dreamt my entire life of playing some of these venues. I graduated at Radio City Music Hall and have seen so many of my favorite artists at the Greek. Little Cari is bugging and FLETCHER will see you all in the fall.”

In addition to North America, FLETCHER will kick off the album release with a performance at Lollapalooza South America this month and a sold-out tour of Europe and the UK in April and May. The In Search Of The Antidote tour will also bring her one-of-a-kind live show to Australia and New Zealand in July with a string of dates in addition to an appearance at popular festival Splendor In The Grass.

A truly magnetic artist known for creating an intimate connection with crowds of all sizes, FLETCHER is primed to deliver some of her most electrifying performances yet, thanks in part to the pure intensity of her new material. “A big word for me on this album was ‘undone,'” she says. “I wanted it to feel raw and free, with lot of live bass and lush guitars and really big vocals.”

Made in collaboration with GRAMMY-winning producer/songwriter Jennifer Decilveo and hitmakers like Aldae, Jon Bellion, Julia Michaels, Monsters & Strangerz, and Michael Pollack, In Search Of The Antidote includes FLETCHER's previously released singles “Eras Of Us” (named a “Song You Need To Know” by Rolling Stone and featured on Billboard's “10 Cool Pop Songs To Get You Through The Week”), “Lead Me On” (featured as the cover of New Music Daily on Apple Music), and “Doing Better” (an explosively fun track lauded by the likes of Rolling Stone).

A selection of boldly confessional yet exhilarating pop songs detailing her journey toward self-realization, In Search Of The Antidote follows her widely praised debut album Girl Of My Dreams — a 2022 LP that entered the Billboard 200 at No. 15 and offered up chart-climbing singles like the instantly iconic “Becky's So Hot.”

Since making her debut, FLETCHER has headlined tours across North America, Australia, and Europe, in addition to taking the stage at major festivals like Lollapalooza, Bonaroo, All Things Go and Osheaga. Last year she launched the “FLETCHER & FRIENDS” festival which is now back for a second year, set to take place on June 1st and June 2nd in Asbury Park, NJ featuring performances from G Flip, Ari Abdul and other surprise guests. FLETCHER has also raised over $200K for GLAAD as part of her hugely popular Meet Her At The Bar: Pride Month Experience (a series of pop-ups in support of women-owned queer bars across the country).

FLETCHER IN SEARCH OF THE ANTIDOTE TOUR DATES

September 12 - Minneapolis, MN - The Fillmore ^

September 14 - Chicago, IL - Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom ^

September 15 - Detroit, MI - The Fillmore ^

September 17 - Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore ^

September 18 - Washington, DC - The Anthem ^

September 19 - Boston, MA - Roadrunner ^

September 21 - New York, NY - Radio City Music Hall + ^

September 27 - Nashville, TN - Marathon Music Works ^

September 29 - Atlanta, GA - Coca-Cola Roxy ^

October 2 - Houston, TX - Bayou Music Center ^

October 3 - Dallas, TX - South Side Ballroom ^

October 6 - Phoenix, AZ - Arizona Financial Theater ^

October 7 - San Diego, CA - SOMA ^

October 9 - Los Angeles, CA - Greek Theatre • ^

Support from:

+ The Beaches

• Slayyyter

^ Maude Latour

About FLETCHER

Praised by leading outlets like Rolling Stone, TIME, Interview Magazine, and more, acclaimed singer-songwriter FLETCHER hails from Asbury Park, New Jersey, where she cultivated her passion for music and her unforgettably candid storytelling. In 2019 she released her widely lauded debut EP you ruined new york city for me, featuring her breakthrough hit “Undrunk” — a track that spent several weeks on the Billboard Hot 100, scored the No.1 spot on Spotify's Viral Chart, and emerged as the fastest-rising song at pop radio from a new artist in the past five years.

Released in September 2020, FLETCHER's EP THE S(EX) TAPES hit No. 1 on iTunes across all genres and included the hit single “Bitter,” which has amassed over 200 million global streams. FLETCHER's debut album Girl Of My Dreams arrived in September 2022 and delivered the smash single “Becky's So Hot,” which hit No. 3 on the iTunes chart across all genres and landed on Billboard's Hot Rock and Alternative Songs chart.

The album earned raves from the likes of Rolling Stone, Billboard, Alternative Press, Vulture, and many others while her music has surpassed two billion combined streams worldwide. In support of the LP, FLETCHER performed on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” and set out on sold-out headline tours across North America, Australia, and Europe with nearly 200K tickets sold to date.

FLETCHER kicked off 2023 with an internet-breaking performance alongside Miley Cyrus on NBC's “New Year's Eve Party,” won the 2023 GLAAD Media Award for Outstanding Music Artist and garnered nominations from the MTV Video Music Awards and MTV Europe Music Awards.

A fast-rising cultural force, she also appeared as herself in the third season of The L Word: Generation Q on Showtime, launched her own “FLETCHER & Friends” festival in her hometown of Asbury Park, and raised over $200K for GLAAD as part of her hugely popular Meet Her At The Bar: Pride Month Experience — a series of pop-ups in support of women-owned queer bars across America.

With her global headline tour of the UK, Europe, and Australia tour beginning this spring (including performances at Lollapalooza South America in Brazil, Chile, and Argentina), FLETCHER's sophomore album In Search Of The Antidote is due out March 22 on Capitol Records.