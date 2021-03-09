Fleet Foxes Perform NPR's Tiny Desk Concerts

Today, Fleet Foxes made their Tiny Desk Concert debut with a four-song set performed by frontman and songwriter Robin Pecknold. The acoustic set features tracks from the band's fourth studio album, Shore, including "Going-to-the-Sun-Road", "Sunblind", "Featherweight" and "I'm Not My Season". Watch below.

In addition, Shore, which was released digitally last fall via Anti-, will be released on all physical formats (vinyl, CD and cassette) on March 19, 2021. Preorder the album HERE.

Shore was released on physical formats in the UK/Europe last month, securing Top 5 album chart positions in the UK, Germany and Belgium and Top 20 in Switzerland, Netherlands and Ireland. Fleet Foxes' Robin Pecknold will commemorate the release of 'Shore' at independent record stores with a virtual in-store performance, streaming at NoonChorus on Wednesday, March 24th at 6pm PT / 9pm ET. Fans can get access to the mini solo set by pre-ordering the album now at their local indie retailer, or by purchasing 'Shore' in the store or curbside on the weekend of its release, March 19th. The album is available on an exclusive crystal clear 2LP vinyl set at independent record stores only. A limited edition Fleet Foxes art print by Bailey Elder will also be available as a free gift-with-purchase while supplies last.

Praised by critics upon release, Shore topped year-end lists securing spots in the top 5 in Uncut, 6Music and Mojo, Uproxx, and placing on numerous lists including The New Yorker, NPR, Pitchfork, USA Today, Stereogum, Rolling Stone, and more stateside. Shore is also finding strong support from non-comm radio having secured #1 on JBE non-comm chart for 14 weeks in a row.

Photo Credit: Shervin Lainez