Fleet Foxes Digital-Only Expanded Edition of 'Shore' Released Today

Fleet Foxes have today released a digital-only expanded edition of 2020's celebrated surprise-release Shore on March 19, 2021, the album's worldwide physical release date and also the eve of the Northern Hemisphere's Spring Equinox. The expanded edition includes three new solo acoustic recordings by bandleader Robin Pecknold: "Sunblind," "Featherweight" and "Going-to-the-Sun Road."

Praised by critics upon release, Shore topped 2020 year-end lists securing spots in the top 10 in Mojo, The New Yorker, NPR, Uncut, USA Today and Uproxx, and placing on numerous lists including Pitchfork, Rolling Stone, SPIN, Stereogum, VICE and more. Fleet Foxes is also finding strong support from AAA and non-comm radio. Shore held #1 on JBE non-comm chart for 14 weeks in a row. The single "Sunblind" is active at both formats and adds are in from KCMP, KCSN, WFUV, KJAC, WYMS, WXPN, WCLY, WFPK, WRLT, WYEP, WNXP, WTMD, WNRN and more.

Fleet Foxes recently made their Tiny Desk Concert debut with a four-song set performed by frontman and songwriter Robin Pecknold. Watch HERE. Following Shore's release last September on the Autumnal Equinox, Robin Pecknold has performed various solo acoustic virtual concerts, most notably A Very Lonely Winter Solstice, recorded at St. Ann's & the Holy Trinity Church in Brooklyn. That set was praised by The Guardian (★★★★) saying the live stream "hits a few particularly sweet spots" and is the most attended livestream event to-date on the platform NoonChorus.

Shore arrives on all physical formats (vinyl, CD and cassette) today, March 19, and is available HERE.