Flash Gottii and Trippie Redd Collaborate for 'Paper Chase' Video

Kansas City's Flash Gottii nabs chart-topping rapper Trippie Redd and producer Luke Herbert for "Paper Chase." The music video is the lead visual from Gottii's upcoming debut 20/20 Vision EP releasing via Entertainment One/100 Entertainment. Directed by California Creatives, the clip shows the two rappers partying in a mansion with cash on their mind and kicking all distractions to the curb.

"The song is basically about all the fake love that surrounds you when you start getting money, explains Flash Gottii. "I hate fake love, I just don't want to be around those vibes. My focus is taking care of my family and doing what I gotta do and I think a lot of people can relate. Shout out to my brother Trippie Redd for jumping on the song and taking me out on tour."

Today, Flash Gottii joins Trippie Redd's Love Me More Tour with the first performance happening in his hometown at the Arvest Bank Theatre. All dates listed below. Last week, Flash Gottii debuted "Top Of The World" produced by multi-platinum hitmaker D.A. Got That Dope ("Taste", "ZEZE") his red and gold inspired anthem dedicated to The Chiefs heading to Super Bowl LIV.

LOVE ME MORE TOUR DATES:

2/1 Kansas City, MO

2/3 St Louis, MO

2/4 Des Moines, IA

2/6 Minneapolis, MN

2/7 Milwaukee, WI

2/8 Chicago, IL

2/9 Grand Rapids, MI

2/11 Indianapolis, IN

2/12 Columbus, OH

2/14 Detroit, MI

2/15 Cleveland, OH





