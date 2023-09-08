Flash Back Announce New Single 'Drip So Slow'

Set to be released on September 15, “Drip So Slow” is available to pre-save now.

By: Sep. 08, 2023

Canadian nu metal band Flash Back have announced their upcoming single “Drip So Slow.” Set to be released on September 15, “Drip So Slow” is available to pre-save now here.

“Before this journey began, we were all dealing with serious mental health and/or personal issues,” shares the band on the new track. “’Drip So Slow’ is acknowledging and submitting to the toll of the human experience – I hope that people recognize that everyone is dealing with their own problems, crises, etc. and that they are not alone.”

Flash Back have also announced dates for their upcoming fall headlining tour. 

Flash Back Tour Dates

September 18 – Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada 

September 19 – Fargo, ND

September 20 – Madison, WI 

September 23 – Mississauga, Ontario, Canada 

September 24 – Montreal, Quebec, Canada 

September 26 – Atlantic City, NJ 

September 27 – Columbus, OH  

September 30 – Cleveland, OH 

October 3 – Worcester, MA 

October 4 – New York City, NY 

October 6 – Raleigh, NC 

October 7 – Charlotte, NC

October 8 – Birmingham, AL

October 11 – St. Louis, MO

October 12 – Springfield, IL 

October 13 – Minneapolis, MN 

Stay tuned for more here.

Blurring the lines between metal and hip-hop, Flash Back are the auditory embodiment of defiance. Welding together politically charged lyrics, an incendiary sound, and passion-fueled performances, Flash Back are hell-bent on transmitting their message through their one-of-a-kind artistry.

Formed in 2019, Flash Back hit the ground running with the release of North American Nü Metal (2020); gaining the attention of a wide audience, all eager to celebrate the return of a genre once lost. Determined to continue building on their newfound success, Flash Back shocked their listeners with Wide Awake (2021).

The 8-song monolith presented a fresh take on a classic sound, earning the band multiple industry achievements and awards. Realizing their potential, Flash Back harnessed their energy into multiple tours throughout Canada, Europe, and the United States, gaining themselves much-deserved international attention through a high-powered and unforgettable stage show.

Flash Back is Nathan Daschuk (vocals), Riley Mclennan (guitar/vocals), Emma New (DJ/vocals), Tristan Libke (guitar), and Ross Bart (drums).



