Flamingosis Drops 'Nebula Gazer' Single And Animated Visualizer By Space Dawg

FLAMINGOSIS, the creative project of Aaron Velasquez - a New Jersey-raised and Brooklyn-based artist and producer known for fusing soul, funk, jazz, hip-hop, and electronic - has released the second single from Better Will Come, his new studio album due out later this spring.

“Nebula Gazer”--out today, March 14 accompanied by an animated visualizer by Space Dawg–hinges on a clean funk riff and foot-stomping bass. Built around a core synth line, successive solos swirl across this galaxy in an intergalactic call-and-response.

Says Aaron: “Nebula - A giant cloud of dust and gas in space. They are often star-forming regions. And in these regions, the formations of gas and dust clump together to form denser regions, which attract further matter and eventually become dense enough to form stars. Most nebulae are of vast size. Some are hundreds of light-years in diameter. A nebula that is visible to the human eye from Earth would appear larger, but no brighter, from close by. What am I trying to get at here? A nebula is BIG AS HELL. So much so, that it can make us feel SMALL AS HELL when we gaze up at that s. So when presented with this information, you can go about it two different ways. You can say ‘Damn, I feel insignificant in the grand scheme of things, what's the point in even trying.' Or you can say ‘Damn, I feel insignificant in the grand scheme of things. Which gives me a weird sense of confidence to work towards being a better version of myself and make the most of my time here on earth.' Personally, I'd choose the latter when going about life.”

“Nebula Gazer” along with “Feel Yourself” featuring viral content creator Marc Rebillet will appear on Better Will Come, Flamingosis' sixth studio album set for release May 10 on his own label Kahuna Style. In support, Velasquez will hit the road with a band for the very first time.

The Better Will Come Tour kicks off May 17 with a run of west coast dates including stops in Los Angeles, San Diego, San Francisco, Sacramento, Portland and Seattle, among others. Joining Flamingosis who can be found DJing and playing saxophone, will be The Bodega Groove Collective, an all-star band of musicians including Nico Jimenez on percussion (OPIUO live band), Ian Gilley on keys (DIASTRATA [formerly RECESS]), Drew Birch on guitar (DIASTRATA [formerly RECESS]) and Nate Miller on trumpet.

The group–alongside occasional Bodega Groove Collective players Jeff Franca on drums (Thievery Corporation), Dan Africano on bass (Thievery Corporation), Drew Sayers on saxophone (The Motet) and Scott Flynn on trombone (ODESZA live band)–debuted their stage show recently in front of a sold-out crowd at Denver's Cervantes Masterpiece Ballroom.

Check out a newly released video of Flamingosis and The Bodega Groove Collective performing “Flight Of The Flamingo” here. A list of confirmed dates is below and more will be announced in the coming months.

The Better Will Come Tour - Flamingosis and The Bodega Groove Collective all-star band on tour:

Fri 5/17 – Salt Lake City, UT – Urban Lounge

Sat 5/18 – Boise, ID – Shrine Social Club (aka Shrine Ballroom)

Sun 5/19 – Spokane, WA – District Bar

Tue 5/21 – Seattle, WA – Neumos

Wed 5/22 – Vancouver, BC – Fortune Sound Club

Thu 5/23 – Portland, OR – The Get Down

Fri 5/24 – Bend, OR – Volcanic Theater Pub

Sun 5/26 – Sacramento, CA – Harlow's

Wed 5/29 – Santa Barbara, CA – SOhO Music Hall

Thu 5/30 – San Francisco, CA – The Independent

Sat 6/1 – Los Angeles, CA – Lodge Room

Sun 6/2 – San Diego, CA – Quartyard

Tue 6/4 – Phoenix, AZ – Thundercat Lounge

Wed 6/5 – Santa Fe, NM – Meow Wolf

About Flamingosis

Flamingosis (the name comes from a free-style Frisbee move that his father invented) is a New Jersey-raised, Brooklyn-based artist and producer. Creatively blending old school soul, vintage funk, disco and handcrafted electronic beats, Flamingosis creates engaging and soulful tracks and puts on an infectiously energetic live show.

Piling up over 100 million streams and counting, he has dropped one fan favorite project after another, including Pleasure Palette (2015), Kahunastyle (2016), Bright Moments (2016), Daymaker (2021) and Bliss Station (2023). Critical acclaim has followed with Pitchfork describing Bright Moments' “Believe In Me” as “a new summer anthem” and MTV adding, “the producer's new album weaves smooth 1970s and 1980s samples into perfect grooves.”

Of Daymaker, ThisSongIsSick raved, “This is the perfect album to rinse outside by the pool, at the park, in your backyard, or wherever you have a space to move around,” and EARMILK christened it “an electronic journey through time and space.” Along the way, he's teamed up with everyone from Big Gigantic, GRiZ and Tokimonsta to Matoma for collaborations. Simultaneously, he notably shined at festivals, including Austin City Limits, Electric Forest, Okeechobee, Holy Ship!, Voodoo Music + Arts, and more. Look for Flamingosis' sixth studio album Better Will Come to be released May 10, 2024.