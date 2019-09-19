Flamin' Groovies Hit the Road for East Coast Tour Dates in Oct. & Nov.!

Originating in San Francisco in 1965, and reunited for a tour of Australia in 2013, the FLAMIN' GROOVIES have been touring and performing consistently for the last six years, exceeding all expectations, presenting their own unique and infectious style of rock 'n' roll with such cult classics as "Slow Death," "Teenage Head" and of course, "Shake Some Action." The current lineup features founding member Cyril Jordan with Chris von Sneidern on guitar, Tony Sales on drums, and newest member Atom Ellis on bass.

Expect a completely different show than their previous tours, featuring a repertoire that spans the band's career, emphasizing both 1971's "Teenage Head" album (associated with more old time rock 'n' roll, rockabilly, Stones and Yardbirds influences), as well as the power pop period (Beatles and Byrds influenced) more associated with the band's three albums on Sire Records in the late '70s. Their place in history is well established as one of the all-time greatest bands from San Francisco (and the world) and as progenitors of real rock 'n' roll.

Chris von Sneidern has recorded a dozen albums as a solo artist, and is a highly-regarded name in the power pop genre. He and Tony Sales have been members of the Groovies for the last two years and things could not have worked out better. Tony Sales (whose father and uncle formed the rhythm section in David Bowie's band, Tin Machine, and on some of Iggy Pop's finest work) is an in demand session drummer, and just recently released the first album by his band, Ardent Sons. Atom Ellis has toured with many notable artists including Link Wray, Todd Rundgren, The New Cars, The Tubes, and as a member of Pyschefunkapus and Dieselhed.

Having recently completed a month-long tour of Europe the band is is top form, and great spirits. They can't wait to get back to the East Coast and some of the best cities and best fans in the world.

FLAMIN' GROOVIES 2019 EAST COAST TOUR DATES:

Wed. 10/23 - Northampton, MA - Iron Horse Music Hall (w/ The Figgs)

Thu. 10/24 - New Haven, CT - Café Nine (w/ Dust Hat)

Fri. 10/25 - Somerville, MA - Once Ballroom - w/ Richard Lloyd, Tiger Bomb)

Sat. 10/26 - New York City - The Cutting Room (w/ Wreckless Eric)

Sun. 10/27 - New York City - The Cutting Room (w/ Walter Lure and the Waldos)

Tue. 10/29 - Philadelphia, PA - City Winery (w/ TBA)

Thu. 10/31 - Charlottesville, VA - The Southern (Halloween party for WTJU w/ New Boss, etc.)

Fri. 11/1 - Washington DC - City Winery (w/ Muck & the Mires)

Sat. 11/2 - Baltimore, MD - Creative Alliance (w/ The Stents)

Photo credit: Greg Gutbezahl





