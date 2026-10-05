First Aid Kit to Return to UK and Ireland for 'Visions of the Past' Tour

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Swedish duo First Aid Kit has announced their return to the road in 2027 with the 'Visions of the Past' UK and Ireland Tour. The tour will see the band return to the UK and Ireland for a series of dates, marking their latest chapter following their celebrated return to the stage. 'Visions of the Past', a line taken from live favourite 'Ghost Town' from their 2010 debut album 'The Big Black and the Blue' is a career spanning show the band have toured in Scandinavia and will bring to sold out theatres across Europe this Winter. A catalogue effort, fans can expect everything from the hits, deeper cuts, covers, and teasing new material. Ever a family affair, their younger brother Isak Benjamin will be supporting all shows.

Tickets are available starting Friday 9th October 2026 here.

The 'Visions of the Past' UK and Ireland Tour will see First Aid Kit visit some of the UK and Ireland's most iconic venues, including 3Olympia Theatre in Dublin, Waterfront Hall in Belfast, O2 Academy Glasgow, O2 City Hall Newcastle, O2 Apollo Manchester, Civic Hall Wolverhampton, New Theatre Cardiff, Brighton Dome and Eventim Apollo in London.

Known for their rich harmonies, emotive songwriting and captivating live performances, First Aid Kit will bring together songs from across their career, giving fans the opportunity to experience some of their most-loved tracks alongside material from their wider catalogue.

Fresh from two sold-out shows at London's Royal Albert Hall, which saw the Swedish folk duo joined by the 65-piece Gothenburg Symphony Orchestra, conducted by Erik Arvinder, First Aid Kit are set to continue the celebrations with their upcoming 'Visions of The Past' UK & Ireland Tour.

Across two evenings at the Royal Albert Hall, the duo performed their breakthrough album Stay Gold in full for the first half of the show, followed by a selection of old and new favourites. Building on those performances, the upcoming tour will celebrate the music and catalogue that has defined First Aid Kit's career to date. The 'Visions of the Past' UK and Ireland Tour will see First Aid Kit visit cities across the UK and Ireland, offering fans the chance to experience the Swedish duo live once again in venues throughout the country.

First Aid Kit said: 'We're so very happy to announce that we're bringing our 'Visions of the Past' tour to the UK and Ireland in January! These will be stripped-back intimate shows where we'll go through our back catalogue, from our very first EP in 2008 to brand new songs that no one has heard yet! Our dear brother Isak Benjamin will be opening for us, so it'll truly be a family affair. Let us know if there are any rare old songs of ours or covers, you'd love to hear us play. We can't wait to see you all!'

Tour Dates

Mon 18th January – Ireland, Dublin, 3Olympia Theatre

Tue 19th January – UK, Belfast, Waterfront Hall

Wed 20th January – UK, Glasgow, O2 Academy

Fri 22nd January – UK, Newcastle, O2 City Hall

Sat 23rd January – UK, Manchester, O2 Apollo

Sun 24th January – UK, Wolverhampton, Civic Hall

Mon 25th January – UK, Cardiff, New Theatre

Wed 27th January – UK, Brighton, Dome

Thu 28th January – UK, London, Eventim Apollo

About First Aid Kit

First Aid Kit are sisters Klara and Johanna Söderberg. Hailing from Stockholm Sweden they have been releasing music together since they were teenagers. The two-time BRIT Award-nominated Swedish duo's blend of artful songcraft and ambitious melodies continues to fixate audiences worldwide. Following The Big Black and The Blue [2010] and The Lion's Roar [2012], the group reached critical mass with 2014's Stay Gold. The lead single 'My Silver Lining' gathered hundreds of millions of streams and picked up a gold certification in the UK. In 2018, Ruins went gold in Sweden and earned '4-out-of-5 stars' from The Guardian, Q, and NME, while Pitchfork applauded it as 'a showcase for their sweet harmonies, with some bold stylistic departures.' In the wake of the latter, they scored a second nomination at the BRIT Awards in the category of 'Brit Award for International Group.' They collaborated with everyone from Pink, Jenny Lewis and Conor Oberst to George Ezra and Zara Larsson. Their 5th LP Palomino [2022] was met with critical and commercial acclaim and saw the band embark on the biggest tour of their career.

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