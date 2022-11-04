First Aid Kit Releases New Album 'Palomino'

First Aid Kit has released their fifth studio album Palomino via Columbia Records. Listen HERE. Arriving alongside the album is a stunning new video for title track "Palomino," which was filmed at Studio Rydman where First Aid Kit recorded the LP.

Written and recorded in their home country of Sweden, Palomino finds Klara and Johanna Söderberg turning to music with a sense of optimism as an escape from the dark times of the past few years and coming into their own as individuals, sisters, and a band. The 11-track LP was produced by Daniel Bengtson and features seven brand new songs as well as lead single "Out of My Head," "A Feeling That Never Came," "Turning Onto You," and "Angel."

In speaking about Palomino, First Aid Kit says: "Here it is. Our fifth album Palomino. Straight from our hearts to yours. We are immensely proud of this record and we had such a joyous experience making it. To us, it symbolizes freedom and moving forward. Like the imagery of the Palomino riding off into the unknown, we hope these songs will give you inspiration and solace wherever they find you."

Coinciding with today's album release, First Aid Kit has announced a North American headline tour slated for Summer 2023. The first leg of dates will feature Hurray For The Riff Raff as support and kick off in Oakland, CA on May 15 with stops in Los Angeles, Denver, Seattle and more.

First Aid Kit will then hit the East Coast in July with The Weather Station. Commencing in Nashville, TN on July 12, the second leg will bring First Aid Kit to Washington DC, Boston, Toronto and more with a show at New York City's iconic Radio City Music Hall. See full routing below.

With regards to their tour announcement, First Aid Kit adds: "Palomino Tour dates in North America are finally announced and we promise you it will be worth the wait! We are beyond excited to bring our new songs and show to you next spring and summer. Bonus points that two of our favorite bands will be joining us on the road, Hurray For The Riff Raff on the West Coast in May and The Weather Station on the East Coast and Midwest in July. What a dream! It's going to be FAKing amazing :)"

Tickets to the newly announced dates will be available for purchase via the artist presale beginning Wednesday, 11/9 at 10am local time until 10pm local time Thursday, 11/10. General onsale begins Friday, 11/11 at 10am local time. For tickets and more information, visit here.

Palomino is available digitally as well as in various physical configurations including standard black LP, translucent green D2C exclusive LP, white indie retail exclusive LP, and CD. See vinyl / CD pack shots below.

